Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

President Nataša Pirc Musar arrived at JKIA on Saturday morning/MFDA

DIPLOMACY

Slovenian President in Kenya for a 3-day State Visit

President Pirc Musar was received at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport by Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, Musalia Mudavadi, on Saturday morning.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 31 — Slovenian President Nataša Pirc Musar has arrived in Kenya for a three-day State Visit seeking to enhance diplomatic and development cooperation between the two nations.

President Pirc Musar was received at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport by Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, Musalia Mudavadi, on Saturday morning.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

During her visit, President Pirc Musar is expected to hold bilateral talks with President William Ruto.

PCS Musalia Mudavadi introduces President Pirc Musar to Environment CS Deborah Basara/MFDA

According to the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, the discussions will focus on key areas of cooperation, including economic development, climate change financing, regional peace and security, and broader multilateral engagement.

“President Pirc Musar will hold a bilateral meeting with President William Ruto, focusing on areas including economic cooperation, development cooperation, regional peace and security, and multilateral cooperation, particularly climate change financing,” the ministry said.

In addition to official talks, the Slovenian Head of State will undertake several development-related engagements aimed at exploring joint initiatives and partnerships in sustainable development.

She is also scheduled to attend the Madaraka Day celebrations on Sunday, June 1, in Homa Bay County, where she will join President Ruto and other dignitaries in marking Kenya’s 61st anniversary of self-rule.

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

DIPLOMACY

Kenya, France ink deal to allow employment of diplomatic dependents

The agreement allows dependents of staff at the French Embassy in Kenya and the Kenyan Embassy in France to pursue gainful employment, in line...

18 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Amin urges vigilance amid evolving crime as his closes seminar for senior DCI officers

The seminar marked the successful completion of a specialized training program by the second cohort of senior officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations...

36 minutes ago

Africa

Abductions, torture a threat to US interests in East Africa: Senator Risch

Ranking Republican, Senator Jim Risch, said the escalating human rights violations reflect weakening institutions and a growing culture of impunity in the region.

20 hours ago

County News

Man handed life sentence for defiling 11-year-old girl

The court heard that Jacob Mwita had, on March 10, 2023, in Suna East, followed the minor victim on her way from school before...

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

BCLB unveils strict gambling advertisement guidelines to promote responsible betting

This development comes exactly one month after the Board suspended all gambling advertisements across media platforms for a 30-day period beginning April 29, 2025.

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Nairobi-Mombasa Highway on a Standstill After Three-Trailer Accident Left One Dead

The collision caused a complete blockage of the busy highway, leading to a major traffic snarl-up.

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Wetangula directs JLAC to proceed full steam with IEBC, courts to wait

Wetangula maintained that Parliament must be allowed to discharge its constitutional mandate, adding that those aggrieved by the process are free to seek redress...

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kindiki Vows Support for Small Traders as Govt Boosts Economic Empowerment Drive

He said the empowerment initiatives are designed to increase the assets and opportunities available to small traders, women and youth groups, mama mboga, and...

2 days ago