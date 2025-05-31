Slovenian President in Kenya for a 3-day State Visit

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 31 — Slovenian President Nataša Pirc Musar has arrived in Kenya for a three-day State Visit seeking to enhance diplomatic and development cooperation between the two nations.

President Pirc Musar was received at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport by Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, Musalia Mudavadi, on Saturday morning.

During her visit, President Pirc Musar is expected to hold bilateral talks with President William Ruto.

PCS Musalia Mudavadi introduces President Pirc Musar to Environment CS Deborah Basara/MFDA

According to the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, the discussions will focus on key areas of cooperation, including economic development, climate change financing, regional peace and security, and broader multilateral engagement.

“President Pirc Musar will hold a bilateral meeting with President William Ruto, focusing on areas including economic cooperation, development cooperation, regional peace and security, and multilateral cooperation, particularly climate change financing,” the ministry said.

In addition to official talks, the Slovenian Head of State will undertake several development-related engagements aimed at exploring joint initiatives and partnerships in sustainable development.

She is also scheduled to attend the Madaraka Day celebrations on Sunday, June 1, in Homa Bay County, where she will join President Ruto and other dignitaries in marking Kenya’s 61st anniversary of self-rule.