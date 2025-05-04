Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Shoe Hurled at President Ruto During Migori Rally in Major Security Breach

A video circulating online shows a dusty shoe striking the president’s left hand before falling.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya May 4 – President William Ruto was hit by a shoe during a rally in Kehancha town, Migori County, in what marks his first major public security scare since taking office.

The incident occurred as the Head of State addressed a crowd.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

A video circulating online shows a dusty shoe striking the president’s left hand before falling.

One of his security officers is seen swiftly moving toward him.

The disturbance briefly disrupted the president’s speech, but he quickly regained composure and continued addressing the crowd.

So far, there has been no official statement from State House, the Ministry of Interior, or Police Headquarters regarding the incident, which is being viewed as a serious security lapse.

The incident comes amid growing concerns over the safety of public officials.

Just last week, Kasipul MP Charles Ongondo Were was shot dead near the City Mortuary roundabout in Nairobi in what police suspect to be an assassination. Four suspects are in custody over the killing.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Top stories

President Ruto Vows Justice for Slain MP Were

NAIROBI, Kenya May 4 – President William Ruto has assured that the government will leave no stone unturned in the hunt for the killers...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

4 suspects linked to MP Were’s murder arrested

According to the National Police Service, the suspects who were positively placed on the crime scene were arrested following an operation on Sunday.

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Duale urges Uhuru to give President Ruto space

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 4 – Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has urged former President Uhuru Kenyatta to give President William Ruto space to deliver...

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Gachagua hosts opposition leaders at his Wamunyoro home

The meeting came even as momentum builds toward unseating President William Ruto in the 2027 elections.

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto defends UDA-ODM pact for unity

The head of state inidcated that the agreement goes beyond the next election.

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Several injured as Shabana and Gor Mahia fans clash at Gusii Stadium

The fans from both two teams started arriving at Gusii stadium as early as 7:00am in support of their teams who are muscling up...

6 hours ago

Top stories

Junet Mocks New Opposition Alliance as ‘Directionless Roadshow’

Junet took a subtle jab at the opposition’s lack of policy proposals, questioning why Kenyans should trust a group that has no solid plan...

6 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Over 100 Kenyans Depart for Overseas Jobs Under Kazi Majuu Program

The group, which departed through JKIA) expressed optimism and gratitude for the initiative spearheaded by the Ministry of Labour.

6 hours ago