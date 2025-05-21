Connect with us

Sharon Otieno Tried Reaching Obado Through Intermediaries – Aide tells Court

He added that even former National Assembly Minority Leader John Mbadi was approached to help Sharon gain access to the governor, who was allegedly her boyfriend.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya May 21 – Former Migori Governor Zachary Okoth Obado was not in regular communication with the late Sharon Otieno in 2018, the court was told.

Michael Juma Oyamo, the former personal assistant to the Governor and a co-accused in the murder case, told Justice Cecilia Githua that he received several calls from unknown individuals through whom Sharon sought to contact Obado.

In his testimony, Oyamo said that in his communication with someone identified as “Mula Sharon,” she claimed to be pregnant and was seeking assistance.

Oyamo stated in his defence that he informed the governor about the messages from the individual identifying themselves as Mula.

Obado is charged alongside Oyamo and former Migori County Clerk Caspal Obiero.

After reviewing evidence presented by prosecution witnesses, the court ruled that the three had a case to answer. They were subsequently placed on their defence.

Obado has since presented his defence evidence.

