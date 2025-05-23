Shaping Kenya’s Future: Empowering Communities Through Education

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Rose Muasya

Driven by a deep passion for education and an unwavering commitment to community service, she stands out as a beacon of dedication and leadership.

She wears many hats, but one of her most influential roles is that of an administrator who has devoted her life to nurturing and mentoring children, guiding them toward becoming well-rounded individuals. Her work goes beyond academics, shaping young minds and instilling values that empower them to thrive in all aspects of life.

Every day, she wakes up with an agenda: to run a school and help shape the minds of young learners so they can become problem-solvers and compassionate global citizens.

Wairimu comes from a family of educationists, following in the footsteps of her parents, who founded the Rusinga Schools 50 years ago. Rusinga is a leading international school in Kenya. In 2012, Wairimu stepped in as a school director to help run it. In this role, she seamlessly integrates the corporate lens and multicultural perspectives in her leadership style.

“We prepare students for a world that is constantly changing. I have seen the transformative power of education from when a child joins us as a toddler to when they leave us and join university after discovering their talents and career paths,” she says.

Her influence also extends far beyond Rusinga Schools she wears as the Chairperson of the Kenya Association of International Schools and Vice Chairperson of the KEPSA education board, where she is active in shaping policies and conversations about Kenya’s education sector and implementing education policies with the government and stakeholders to elevate standards.

With each lesson, project, and conversation, her time is spent with other leaders, comparing notes on how to shape young minds further and bridge cultures. Wairimu believes that policy is the backbone of a strong education system, and she is actively involved in formulating it.

In addition to education, Wairimu is passionate about addressing the challenges of climate change. With UNICEF reports highlighting the devastating impact of climate crises on children’s education, Wairimu understands the urgency of action. (Reports for reference in the article: The Kenya Sub-National Children’s Climate and Disaster Risk Model (CCRI-DRM) and Global Snapshot of Climate-Related School Disruptions in 2024)

The analysis shows that over two million learners in Kenya were affected by school closures in 2024 due to damaged school infrastructures, loss of teaching and learning materials caused by heavy rains, and flooding during the long rainy season.

As an active participant in school management boards and associations, Wairimu says this has given her central involvement in key education policies. She has also learned that the tough times in the education sector have given her valuable lessons for managing Rotary volunteers.

Later this year, on July 1st, Wairimu will become a District Governor of Rotary clubs in Kenya, Ethiopia, South Sudan, and Eritrea. Rotary is a voluntary organization with over 1.2 million members in 36,000 Rotary clubs worldwide. Rotary focuses on seven areas: basic education and literacy, polio eradication, Peace and conflict prevention/resolution, and disease prevention and treatment.

Wairimu hopes to increase the impact of humanitarian work in volunteer organizations and strengthen the capacity of communities to support basic education and literacy, reduce gender disparity in education, and increase adult literacy.

She is committed to supporting education for all children and literacy for children and adults as she prepares to take over as the second woman District Governor of District 9212.

Through her involvement with Rotary, Wairimu champions projects that provide essential support to vulnerable communities. She is confident that serving as the Director Governor for District 9212 will foster meaningful engagement in community service and international collaborations, a chance to spread a smile, share love, and create impact.

In April 2024, Rotary clubs in Kenya rallied to provide food and other donations that supported the children affected by the loss of their facilities to ensure continuity of learning.

From rebuilding infrastructure in flood-prone areas to implementing WASH programs that ensure access to clean water and menstrual hygiene, Wairimu prioritizes the dignity and well-being of children.

“The WASH projects also include menstrual hygiene for the girls,” she emphasizes, demonstrating her commitment to empowering girls through education. She explains that Rotary’s vision extends to addressing food security through school feeding programs and promoting environmental sustainability through tree-planting initiatives.

Wairimu explains that the school feeding programs, either short-term or long-term, help retain children; a child will go to school because they know there will be a meal.

As Rotary celebrates 100 years of service in Africa, she is also actively involved in this environmental initiative to plant trees to conserve Nature.

Wairimu notes that the current campaign encourages members to create a digital map to track where the trees are and monitor their growth easily.

“This project involved school children learning how to take care of trees. We also have been focusing on the mangrove reafforestation, which several clubs have been involved in,” says Wairimu.

Rotary strongly advocates for digital literacy, supporting the implementation of modular digital laboratories in schools. Furthermore, Wairimu recognizes

the importance of mentorship and scholarships, empowering students to reach their full potential.

Looking ahead to her term as District Governor, Wairimu plans to continue supporting education projects, focusing on climate resilience and accessibility for students with special needs.

“We look forward to partnering with other institutions and organizations or individuals who can help us implement the projects,” she said, adding this collaborative approach is a golden chance to impact communities forever.

Away from the education space, she unwinds with a good book and watching law and crime series. She also deeply values personal growth and nurturing relationships. She encourages women to “focus on themselves and others, nurturing important relationships by being present for others.”

Her commitment to empowering communities and shaping a brighter future for Kenya highlights women’s leadership’s profound and lasting impact.

“As a powerful advocate for education and a mentor, I am passionate about holding a sister’s hand and walking with her through the maze of education, management, volunteers and life,” she concluded.