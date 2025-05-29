Connect with us

County News

Sh345 Million Modern Fish Market in Homa Bay Complete Ahead of Time

The KSh345 million modern fish market in Koginga, Homa Bay County, is now complete and ready for occupation.

KISUMU, Kenya May 29 – President William Ruto is expected to officially hand over the Sh345 million Modern Fish Market in Hom Bay on Friday afternoon, ahead of schedule.

The state-of-the-art market will provide a clean, organised, and dignified environment for fish handling and trading for more than 2,000 fishmongers from within the county and neighbouring areas.

Equipped with cold storage facilities, the market is designed to reduce spoilage, support value addition, and increase incomes for fish traders—while also boosting revenue for both county and national governments.

A section of the Sh345 million modern fish market in Koginga, Homa Bay County, which features hygienic trading spaces, cold storage facilities, and a fish processing area.

Commenting on the milestone, Ms Lilian Kieni, Director of Urban Development at the State Department for Housing and Urban Development, said:
“This new fish market includes a dedicated fish processing area that will play a key role in harnessing maritime resources for economic empowerment. It provides fish traders—especially those who previously operated in makeshift shacks without proper storage for their highly perishable goods—a decent place to do business.”

She added: “We want to assure all traders, particularly mama samaki and small-scale vendors, that we are committed to providing access to decent, well-serviced trading spaces for their daily activities.”

Key features of the new market include:

  • Hygienic trading spaces
  • Retail stalls and a food court
  • Cold and dry storage facilities for fish processing
  • Designated areas for gutting and scaling
  • A mooring deck and fish landing shed for fishermen
  • Stores for processed fish
  • Washrooms, kitchens, and sanitation systems
  • A high-capacity water tower and underground tank to ensure consistent water supply
  • Adequate lighting for the market and surrounding areas
  • An ICT hub to support digital operations and financial recordkeeping
  • Mother-and-child facilities and disability-friendly access ramps

The project is part of the government’s broader agenda to formalise informal trade and promote inclusive economic growth through the provision of dignified workspaces across the country.

