Sh2bn Green Park underpass at busy city intersection 88pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 23 — Construction of the Sh2 billion Green Park underpass—set at the busy intersection of Uhuru Highway and Haile Selassie Avenue—is now 88 per cent, the Government Delivery Unit has announced.

The underpass constructed in response to the heavy pedestrian traffic at the busy city intersection is expected to transform pedestrian and vehicular movement into Nairobi’s central business district.

Once operational, the state-of-the-art infrastructure will provide a secure, efficient underground route linking key city landmarks including Uhuru Park, the Nairobi Railways station, and Haile Selassie Avenue.

Designed to eliminate the need for pedestrians to navigate chaotic surface traffic, the underpass is expected to dramatically reduce congestion and enhance safety at one of the city’s most notorious bottlenecks.

The project is spearheaded by the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) in collaboration with the China Road and Bridge Corporation.

“This Green Park underpass is not just any construction project; it is the embodiment of a vision to modernize Nairobi’s urban landscape,” said Eliud Owalo, Deputy Chief of Staff for Performance and Delivery Management, during a recent inspection alongside engineers and officials from the Government Delivery Unit.

“We’re creating an experience, not just a crossing.”

The facility will feature well-lit pedestrian corridors, CCTV surveillance, and commercial amenities including kiosks, coffee shops, and newsstands—redefining it as more than just a passageway.

By moving foot traffic below ground, the project aims to significantly reduce pedestrian-vehicle conflicts and enhance traffic efficiency around the intersection.