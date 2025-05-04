Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Several injured as Shabana and Gor Mahia fans clash at Gusii Stadium

Published

KISII, Kenya, May 4 – Several people have been injured after a battle erupted between Shabana FC and Gor Mahia fans ahead of the much awaited Kenya premier league game at the Gusii stadium.

The fans from both two teams started arriving at Gusii stadium as early as 7:00am in support of their teams who are muscling up to go home with three points.

The battle erupted from two stands at the regular section housing fans from both teams when they started pelting stones at each other leaving scores with injuries.

The battle that lasted an hour attracted the attention of security apparatus both from the kenya police and GSU who responded and restored order.

Those left with injuries were rushed to various hospitals with Kisii town for treatment as Gor fans walked out in solidarity of their fans who were injured.

