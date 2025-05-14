Several families left homeless after heavy rains in Kisumu, Homa Bay

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KISUMU, Kenya, May 14 – Several families have been left homeless following heavy rains currently being experienced in western Kenya.

Affected counties are Kisumu and Homa Bay, where evacuations have been conducted by the Kenya Red Cross Society (KRCS).

In Kisumu, families in Kisumu East and Nyando have been affected, as they flee their homes for higher grounds.

Personal properties have been destroyed as the area continues to receive a substantial amount of rain daily for the past three days.

In Rachuonyo North, Homa Bay County, KRCS said evacuations were carried out in Simbi Kogembo and Osodo.

The flooding in the area was caused by the backflow of Lake Victoria and River Kibuon bursting its banks after heavy rainfall.

1,428 households have been affected in the area.

287 families are currently sheltering at Osodo Primary School and Simbi Kogembo Dispensary.

Kenya Red Cross says with moderate to heavy rains continuing, the risk of further flooding remains high in western Kenya.

Counties at high risk include Kisumu, Migori, Busia, Siaya and Kakamega.