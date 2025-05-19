Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Section of NGOs want govt to restructure National Policy on Family Promotion and Protection

Reproductive Health Champion Organization Executive Director, Martin Lunalo urged parliament to ensure funding for key areas touching on families, especially health sector

Published

NAKURU, Kenya, May 19 – Several Non-Governmental Orgnisations (NGOs) in Nakuru have asked the government to restructure the the National Policy on Family Promotion and Protection (2023).

The organisations claimed that the policy only recognised the traditional family set-up of father, mother and children, single parented families and child-led families, thereby discriminating other family forms and genders.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

They observed that although the policy aimed at strengthening family bonds and promote responsible parenting, it failed to appreciated the diversity because it formally recognises only two genders, the male and female.

Reproductive Health Champion Organization(RHCO) Executive Director, Martin Lunalo maintained the need of restructuring the policy to ensure inclusivity.

Speaking during the International Family Day at Nakuru Athletics Club, he said the policy should be review to ensure it acknowledges all family diversities in their unique set-ups.

Lunalo claimed that some MPs were trying to use parliament to entrench oppressive laws that discriminate against a small section of the community.

“A good example of such laws is the Family Bill which was sponsored by MP Peter Kaluma, Parliament should rethink and seriously edit such Bills before passing them into law.” said Lunalo.

He added that there were donor partners who had deployed their agents into the country to dictate what Kenyan families should look like.

“Why do we have foreigners moving around this country and using the media to dictate how families should look like, all members of the society should be treated equally and in accordance to the gender that they prefer,” he said.

He at the same time urged parliament to ensure funding for key areas touching on families, especially health sector now that the United States of America has frozen aid to many African countries.

“The country is likely to experience a rise in new HIV and Tuberculosis (TB) infections and deaths if parliament fails to quickly and ensure proper funding to hospitals,” he said.

Better Lives Organisation representative, Joy Toroitich observed that a section of the population would be excluded if the policy remained as is.

“A family is a family, whether you live alone or two, we are all human, equal and we all deserve our lives to be protected,” she said.

Toroitich said it would be unfortunate if people were displaced or killed because of their diversity in family matters.

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

KWS introduces express lanes for prepaid ticket holders to enhance Nairobi National Park access

The announcement follows complaints by tourists who had to wait for hours over the weekend before being admitted despite having pre-paid tickets.

13 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Five killed in Mathare fire, dozens left homeless

The fire started around 2:00 a.m. in one of the mabati houses and quickly spread to nearby homes.

36 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Gospel Musician Ringtone freed on Sh1mn cash bail in land fraud case

Ringtone who had last week been charged alongside Alfred Ayora at the Milimani Law Courts was given an alternative Sh3 million bond.

44 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

MP Salasya charged with hate speech

The legislator is said to have posted in his X Account words to the effect that Luo are the best enemies to the Luhya...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

That is their decision, Mwaura says of Tanzania’s deportation of Karua, Mutunga

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 19 – Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura now says Tanzania has the sovereign authority to deny anyone entry into the country. His...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

City Hall launches targeted campaign to recover outstanding rates in Roysambu

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 19 – The Nairobi County Government has launched a targeted campaign to recover outstanding rates in Roysambu Ward. A delegation of...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Former CJ Maraga in Tanzania for Lissu’s ‘treason’ case amid deportation of Kenyan activists

Maraga’s attendance comes amid escalating tensions following the deportation of several Kenyan activists and legal observers

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Drama as Trans Nzoia residents protest, deflate EACC, DCI vehicles over Natembeya home raid

Residents protested as they vandalized and deflated EACC vehicles over what they termed as harassment of the Governor.

4 hours ago