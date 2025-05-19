Section of NGOs want govt to restructure National Policy on Family Promotion and Protection

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAKURU, Kenya, May 19 – Several Non-Governmental Orgnisations (NGOs) in Nakuru have asked the government to restructure the the National Policy on Family Promotion and Protection (2023).

The organisations claimed that the policy only recognised the traditional family set-up of father, mother and children, single parented families and child-led families, thereby discriminating other family forms and genders.

They observed that although the policy aimed at strengthening family bonds and promote responsible parenting, it failed to appreciated the diversity because it formally recognises only two genders, the male and female.

Reproductive Health Champion Organization(RHCO) Executive Director, Martin Lunalo maintained the need of restructuring the policy to ensure inclusivity.

Speaking during the International Family Day at Nakuru Athletics Club, he said the policy should be review to ensure it acknowledges all family diversities in their unique set-ups.

Lunalo claimed that some MPs were trying to use parliament to entrench oppressive laws that discriminate against a small section of the community.

“A good example of such laws is the Family Bill which was sponsored by MP Peter Kaluma, Parliament should rethink and seriously edit such Bills before passing them into law.” said Lunalo.

He added that there were donor partners who had deployed their agents into the country to dictate what Kenyan families should look like.

“Why do we have foreigners moving around this country and using the media to dictate how families should look like, all members of the society should be treated equally and in accordance to the gender that they prefer,” he said.

He at the same time urged parliament to ensure funding for key areas touching on families, especially health sector now that the United States of America has frozen aid to many African countries.

“The country is likely to experience a rise in new HIV and Tuberculosis (TB) infections and deaths if parliament fails to quickly and ensure proper funding to hospitals,” he said.

Better Lives Organisation representative, Joy Toroitich observed that a section of the population would be excluded if the policy remained as is.

“A family is a family, whether you live alone or two, we are all human, equal and we all deserve our lives to be protected,” she said.

Toroitich said it would be unfortunate if people were displaced or killed because of their diversity in family matters.