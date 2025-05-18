Connect with us

Sakaja and Lusaka appoint County Affordable Housing Committee

The Chairperson and members of the County Rural and Urban Affordable Housing Committee, for a term of three (3) years, on a part-time basis, with effect from the date of this appointment

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya May 18 – Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja and his Bungoma counterpart Kenneth Lusaka have constituted their respective County Rural and Affordable Housing Committee.

According to a Gazette Notice date May 7, Sakaja named Chris Abuga as the Non-Executive Chairperson.

Other members of the Committee include Housing CEC, Patrick Mbogo, Samuel Oloo as representative of a registered Association of traders operating in the County.

Grace Wairimu Ngugi will serve as the representative of registered residential Association in the County. While Rose Ogonga takes up the slot designated for a member of the public residing within
the County

Lydia Mathia is the Secretary to the Committee.

Titus Wafula Makokha has been appointed to chair Bungoma County Rural and Affordable Housing Committee.

In a Gazette Notice dated April 30, Salome Nanjala Bukania, Olando Were Haron and Cynthia Cherotich Prasis.

“The Chairperson and members of the County Rural and Urban Affordable Housing Committee, for a term of three (3) years, on a part-time basis, with effect from the date of this appointment,” read the Gazette Notice.

