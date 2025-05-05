Rwanda confirms talks with US about taking in migrants

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Rwanda is in the “early stage” of talks with the Trump administration to accept migrants deported by the US, the East African country’s Foreign Affairs Minister Olivier Nduhungireh has said.

His comments come after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said last month that Washington was “actively searching” for countries that would take in “some of the most despicable human beings”.

Nduhungireh said the talks were “not new to us” as Rwanda had previously agreed to accept migrants deported by the UK.

However, the UK abandoned the scheme, which faced numerous legal changes, after a new government took office last July.

Speaking to Rwandan TV on Sunday, Nduhungireh said the government was in the “spirit” of giving “another chance to migrants who have problems across the world”.

Nduhungireh added that the talks with the US were continuing, and it was too early to predict their their outcome.

Since coming to office in January, US President Donald Trump has focused on speeding up the removal of undocumented migrants, with the promise of “mass deportations”.

In February, El Salvador offered to take in criminals deported from the US, including those with US citizenship, and house them in its mega-jail.

Salvadorean President Nayib Bukele said his government would do so “in exchange for a fee”.