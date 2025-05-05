Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Africa

Rwanda confirms talks with US about taking in migrants

His comments come after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said last month that Washington was “actively searching” for countries that would take in “some of the most despicable human beings”.

Published

Rwanda is in the “early stage” of talks with the Trump administration to accept migrants deported by the US, the East African country’s Foreign Affairs Minister Olivier Nduhungireh has said.

His comments come after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said last month that Washington was “actively searching” for countries that would take in “some of the most despicable human beings”.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Nduhungireh said the talks were “not new to us” as Rwanda had previously agreed to accept migrants deported by the UK.

However, the UK abandoned the scheme, which faced numerous legal changes, after a new government took office last July.

Speaking to Rwandan TV on Sunday, Nduhungireh said the government was in the “spirit” of giving “another chance to migrants who have problems across the world”.

Nduhungireh added that the talks with the US were continuing, and it was too early to predict their their outcome.

Since coming to office in January, US President Donald Trump has focused on speeding up the removal of undocumented migrants, with the promise of “mass deportations”.

In February, El Salvador offered to take in criminals deported from the US, including those with US citizenship, and house them in its mega-jail.

Salvadorean President Nayib Bukele said his government would do so “in exchange for a fee”.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Trump celebrates 100 days in office by touting record and blasting foes

Hailing what he called a "revolution of common sense", he told a crowd of supporters in Michigan that he was using his presidency to...

5 days ago

Focus on China

China sends Boeing planes back to US over tariffs

Kelly Ortberg said two planes had already been returned and another would follow after trade tensions between the two countries escalated.

April 24, 2025

Focus on China

Ruto Welcomed to China with 21-Gun Salute Ahead of Talks With Xi

In a keynote address at Peking University on Wednesday, Ruto warned that ongoing trade tariff wars between the United States and other nations risk...

April 24, 2025

Focus on China

Ruto In China Warns Global Order at Risk from US-Led Trade Wars

In his address, the President also questioned the legitimacy of the United Nations Security Council, accusing some permanent members of undermining global peace.

April 24, 2025

World

US will ‘move on’ from Ukraine peace talks if no progress soon

Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022 and has placed a number of conditions on any potential ceasefire.

April 18, 2025

World

US strikes on Yemen fuel terminal kill at least 38, Houthis say

According to the Houthis, at least 38 people were killed during the attack and a number of paramedics were among the dead.

April 18, 2025

Africa

Ukraine says outline of minerals deal signed with US

Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said the memorandum of intent paved the way for what she called an economic partnership agreement.

April 18, 2025

Africa

US issues warning over new Zambian cyber-security law

The embassy issued an alert telling Americans "in or planning to visit Zambia of a new law that requires the interception and surveillance of...

April 18, 2025