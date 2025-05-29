Ruto warns against tribal, angry politics as he launches projects in Kisumu and Homa Bay

0 SHARES Share Tweet

HOMA BAY, Kenya May 29 – President William Ruto has cautioned Kenyans against politicians driven by anger, hatred, and tribalism, saying such leaders pose a danger to the country’s unity and development.

Speaking during a development tour of Kisumu and Homa Bay counties on Thursday, the President said his administration would not be distracted by constant politicking aimed at derailing its agenda.

“We have agreed with the opposition to end the politics of division and focus on the unity and development of our country,” he said.

The President was accompanied by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o, Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga, Cabinet Secretaries, and several MPs.

He said his critics have resorted to name-calling, slogans, and endless politicking because they lack a vision or plan for the country.

“These are people who have no vision, no plan, no agenda. But we will ignore them and move this country forward,” he said.

President Ruto defended the Affordable Housing Programme, terming it transformative. He said the initiative will help low-income earners transition from renting to owning homes while also creating thousands of jobs in construction, trade, and manufacturing.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to reviving the Nyanza region’s economy through targeted interventions, including reforms in the sugar industry.

“We are implementing a leasing programme for sugar companies to make them profitable and ensure farmers and workers are paid on time. At the end of this year, we will issue bonuses to sugarcane farmers in this region,” he announced.

The President also cited a KSh1.5 billion investment in fish landing sites and value addition to unlock the potential of the blue economy in Nyanza.

“We want to use Lake Victoria to grow the economy of this region, create jobs for our youth, and increase fish production to boost food security and trade,” he said.

Ruto further announced that the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) will be extended from Naivasha to Malaba through Kisumu, enhancing regional connectivity.

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga endorsed the housing programme, calling it a critical national development initiative.

“It is a good development programme. We all know that housing is a basic human right,” he said. Odinga added that the opposition is working with the government to create a conducive environment for national growth.

At Kirembe Grounds in Kisumu, President Ruto broke ground for the LV Marina Housing Project and addressed city residents and traders, commending them for supporting government efforts.

He later laid the foundation stone for Makasembo Estate Phase III and commissioned Phase I of the project, built by the Local Authorities Provident Fund (LAPFUND), which has delivered more than 2,300 housing units in the area.

The President also inspected progress at the Lumumba Estate Affordable Housing Project, launched last August, and expressed satisfaction with the construction of 2,384 units.

In Homa Bay, President Ruto launched the 40km Marindi-Oria Bridge in Ndhiwa Constituency, flagged off the Last Mile Electricity Connectivity project targeting over 25,000 households, and commissioned the Ndhiwa Technical Training Institute.