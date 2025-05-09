Ruto to open EU-Kenya Business Forum as Šefčovič, Östros expected to jet in

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 9 – European Union Trade Commissioner Maroš Šefčovič is expected in the country next week.

Šefčovič and European Investment Bank Vice President Thomas Östros will be part of the EU delegation attending the EU-Kenya Business Forum, which will be officially opened by President William Ruto on May 12–13.

The forum presents a unique opportunity for the media to engage with key decision-makers, spotlight emerging trade and investment opportunities, and showcase EU-Kenya cooperation in action.

EU Ambassador to Kenya, Henriette Geiger, stated that the objective of the two-day forum is to ensure that European and Kenyan economic operators collaborate to form new alliances and create business opportunities.

The event will feature panel discussions covering opportunities and challenges under the EU-Kenya Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA), as well as sessions on financial technology and smart trade.

The forum will also mark the launch of the European Chamber of Commerce Kenya.

Six topical breakout sessions will explore areas such as smart trade, fintech, digital standards, data governance, and more.

The event will conclude with a Europe Day Cocktail Reception celebrating EU-Kenya relations and economic diplomacy.

By Felix Korir