Headlines

Ruto pledges to fast-track development projects in Machakos, Makueni, Kitui counties

Speaking during the engagement with the delegation—which included Labour Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua and several elected leaders—Ruto reaffirmed the government’s commitment to accelerating development projects in the region.

NAIROBI, Kenya May 21 – President William Ruto hosted a delegation from the Eastern region at State House, Nairobi.

The visit comes just days after Ruto postponed his planned development tour to allow for ongoing consultations with leaders from Machakos, Makueni, and Kitui counties.

The presidential tour was initially scheduled to begin on May 21, with high-profile visits to key projects such as Konza City, Thwake Dam, and Wote Stadium.

Ruto was also slated to commission the Emali–Ukia Road and inspect progress on the Kibwezi–Kitui–Bondoni Road, specifically the Kwa Siku to Bondo section.

“We cannot transform Kenya when we make decisions that are merely convenient. Kenya can only be changed when we make difficult but right decisions—tough choices that speak to the destiny of our people,” he said.

President Ruto added that he will continue to build synergy with all leaders and mobilize resources for investments that will stimulate the growth of Kenya’s economy.

