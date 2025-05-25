Connect with us

Ruto Dismisses Critics, Says He’s Focused on Delivering Promises to Kenyans

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – President William Ruto has dismissed mounting criticism and speculation about his political future, asserting that he remains firmly committed to fulfilling the promises he made to Kenyans and will not be distracted by detractors.

Speaking during a church service at A.I.C. Kibra Constituency on Sunday, the Head of State said he would not be swayed by what he termed “political noise” from opponents who are already predicting his downfall in the 2027 General Election.

“I’m not bothered by those making political noise. This is not new. Even in the Bible, when Nehemiah was building the wall, there were distractors just like these,” said Ruto.

Instead, the President emphasised his focus on delivering his development agenda, highlighting key pillars such as economic transformation, job creation, universal healthcare, and affordable housing.

“Let us not waste time on people with no plan, no agenda, and no vision. Let’s focus on the transformation of Kenya. Our agriculture is being transformed, our economy is undergoing reforms — let’s stay the course,” he said.

His remarks come amid growing public frustration over the high cost of living, rising taxes, and controversial policy proposals that have sparked protests and triggered concerns about the viability of his administration beyond a single term.

Ruto’s critics, led by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, have accused the government of being disconnected from the struggles of ordinary citizens. They cite rising youth unemployment and the soaring prices of essential commodities as signs of failed leadership.

However, President Ruto downplayed the opposition’s influence, insisting that leadership is defined by results, not rhetoric.

“Ignore the naysayers whose only agenda is name-calling, insults, and tribalism. Kenya has a great destiny, and we are moving toward it,” he said.

The opposition has begun coalescing under a new alliance, with Gachagua teaming up with Kalonzo Musyoka, Martha Karua, and former Interior CS Fred Matiang’i in a bid to challenge Ruto’s re-election in 2027.

Gachagua, who was impeached in October 2024, has emerged as a fierce critic of the Ruto administration. He has launched the Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) and pledged to ensure the President serves only one term, accusing him of betrayal, exclusion and repression.

He has also claimed that state security agencies are targeting him and his allies in an attempt to silence dissent, further escalating tensions between the government and the opposition.

