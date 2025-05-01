Ruto, Atwoli Lead COTU’s 60th Anniversary Celebrations at Uhuru Gardens

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya May 1 – The 60th Labour Day celebrations are underway at Uhuru Gardens in Nairobi, drawing hundreds of Kenyans and top leaders, including President William Ruto.

The event marks a dual milestone—Labour Day and the Diamond Jubilee of the Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU), led by Secretary General Francis Atwoli.

Workers, trade union leaders and invited guests kicked off the day with a grand procession featuring pedestrian and mechanised floats along Lang’ata Road and Uchumi Parking, led by the Administration Police Band.

Labour Cabinet Secretary Dr. Alfred Mutua began the day at the COTU headquarters in Gikomba, where he signed the Labour Day visitors’ book before proceeding to Uhuru Gardens alongside Atwoli and members of COTU’s executive board.

The celebrations include entertainment, interfaith prayers, and a symbolic workers’ march-past ahead of key speeches.

President Ruto is expected to address the nation, focusing on wages, employment, industrial harmony, and the government’s labour agenda.

Meanwhile, hotel workers from the Nyanza region are appealing to the President to prioritise a salary increase, citing stagnant pay and tough economic conditions.

Chadwick Oloto, Nyanza regional branch secretary of the Kenya Hotel and Allied Workers Union, told journalists in Kisumu that many hotel workers earn as little as Sh10,000 a month and face job insecurity.

“As leaders representing hotel workers, we fully understand the pain they are going through,” he said, urging Ruto and Atwoli to use the national platform to address their plight.

Oloto also decried poor working conditions and alleged victimisation of workers who join unions. The union is demanding a 40 percent salary increase, up from the 15 percent adjustment awarded two years ago.

“You are our voice,” he said, calling on Atwoli to continue championing the rights of workers across all sectors.