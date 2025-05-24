Ruto Assures Fair Allocation of Affordable Housing Units

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, May 17 – President William Ruto has assured Kenyans that the allocation of affordable housing units will be fair, transparent, and free from any form of discrimination.

Speaking during an inspection of the Kibera Soweto East Zone B Affordable Housing Project in Kibra Constituency, Nairobi, the President said the process will be conducted equitably to ensure all deserving citizens benefit, regardless of their ethnicity or background.

“I give you my assurance that allocations will not be done on an ethnic basis,” President Ruto said. “All deserving Kenyans will benefit equally because we want to build a united country.”

The Kibera Soweto East Zone B project comprises 4,600 housing units. President Ruto revealed that a total of 25,000 units will be constructed in Kibera under the government’s affordable housing programme.

“Kibera used to be known as the largest slum in Africa. Through the affordable housing programme, we are transforming it into the largest decent housing estate on the continent,” he said.

The President added that enumeration is ongoing in Kibera Soweto Zones C and D, after which more than 10,000 residents will be supported to relocate, paving the way for the next phase of construction.

He assured residents that they would be given first priority in the allocation of the new units.

“Rest assured that you will be the first to own these houses before any consideration is given to others,” he said.

Nationwide, more than 150,000 affordable housing units are under construction at over 200 sites, creating jobs for more than 200,000 young people.

During the visit, President Ruto also directed that the Undugu playground in Kibera be upgraded immediately to improve recreational facilities for local youth.

Among those present were Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja, Lang’ata MP Phelix Odiwuor (Jalang’o), area MCAs, and other leaders.