Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

President William Ruto flashes thumbs-up after laying the foundation stone for the affordable housing section of the Lake Victoria Marina Development in Kisumu, accompanied by Opposition leader Raila Odinga on May 29, 2025.

World

Ruto announces Sh1.5B investment for new landing beaches on Lake Victoria to boost Nyanza economy

Speaking in Kisumu on Thursday at the start of his tour ahead of Madaraka Day celebrations in Homa Bay on Sunday, Ruto said Lake Victoria holds immense potential to improve the country’s economy and address food insecurity through sustainable fishing.

Published

KISUMU, Kenya May 29 – President William Ruto has announced a Sh1.5 billion government plan to establish three additional landing beaches along the Lake Victoria region to unlock the blue economy and drive economic transformation in Nyanza.

Speaking in Kisumu on Thursday at the start of his tour ahead of Madaraka Day celebrations in Homa Bay on Sunday, Ruto said Lake Victoria holds immense potential to improve the country’s economy and address food insecurity through sustainable fishing.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“We must ensure this lake is beneficial to all Kenyans by all means,” he said, assuring fisherfolk that his government is committed to modernising infrastructure and protecting the lake’s resources.

He added that the ongoing blue economy conference at Tom Mboya University is a step in the right direction toward harnessing the lake’s full potential.

“We want to use the blue economy to unlock the economic potential of this area using the resources of Lake Victoria,” he said.

His remarks came a day after Cabinet Secretary for Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs Ali Hassan Joho affirmed the landing sites would help reduce post-harvest losses and improve livelihoods.

Speaking in Homa Bay where he launched the Achich Beach Management Unit, Joho said the Ministry had contracted the Kenya Shipyard to build rescue boats to enhance safety for fishermen.

“I want to assure you that the government will develop this region. It is not like in the past when this region was anti-government,” Joho said, adding that the concerns of the fishing community would be addressed under the Kenya Kwanza administration.

President Ruto was accompanied by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, with whom he later commissioned the construction of 750 affordable housing units worth Sh3.5 billion in Kisumu. The project is expected to be completed in 18 months.

He also handed over keys to beneficiaries of completed units at the Makasembo LAPFUND housing estate in the city.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

(WATCH) Raila joins President Ruto as he begins 3-day Nyanza visit, pledges to support govt agenda

3 hours ago

Top stories

President Ruto Begins Homa Bay Tour Ahead of Madaraka Day Celebrations

HOMA Bay, Kenya May 29– President William Ruto has kicked off his tour of Homa Bay County to launch and inspect key development projects...

3 hours ago

Top stories

President Ruto Leads Tributes as Kenya Mourns Literary Icon Prof. Ngũgĩ wa Thiong’o

While Ngũgĩ never received the Nobel Prize in Literature—a recognition many Kenyans believed he deserved—Ruto said the writer would always remain “the champion of...

6 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto urges Kenyans to be tolerant with each other

The President said rebuilding broken relationships within and across the border would leave Kenya a stronger nation.

22 hours ago

Fifth Estate

OPINION: DCP’s Emergence Signals Trouble—and Opportunity—for Kenya Kwanza

For Mt Kenya, DCP offers a vehicle for expressing disappointment in the current regime. It’s not just another party—it’s a symbol of defiance, a...

3 days ago

Top stories

Ruto Assures Fair Allocation of Affordable Housing Units

President Ruto revealed that a total of 25,000 units will be constructed in Kibera under the government’s affordable housing programme.

5 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

(WATCH) President Ruto hands over 1,080 houses in Mukuru, calls it the most consequential day of his political career

May 20, 2025

Fifth Estate

DR. HESBON OWILA: Riggy G’s Noise and the Quiet Danger of a Failing Majority

His re-emergence comes at a moment when the opposition seemed to be finding coherence and credibility—finally shaping up into a viable check on government...

May 19, 2025