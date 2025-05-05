Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

A Kenya Police Officer shoots a tear gas canister to disperse some protesters as they gather to demonstrate in Nairobi, Kenya on July 12, 2023. Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga has called once again for countrywide demonstrations on Wednesday as he puts pressure on President William Ruto's administration. Opposition leaders accuse the government of being illegitimate while failing to tackle the high cost of living as they have launched a national campaign to raise signatures from Kenyans in their push to remove President William Ruto from office. (Photo by Luis Tato / AFP)

NATIONAL NEWS

Rights groups condemn DPP’s move to drop charges against eight police officers in Baby Pendo case

The rights groups, which include the Utu Wetu Trust, International Justice Mission, and the Police Reforms Working Group-Kenya, expressed outrage over the decision, terming it a betrayal of justice for the victims and their families.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 5 — Amnesty International Kenya, alongside 29 other human rights organisations, has strongly condemned the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) for dropping charges against eight of the twelve police officers initially implicated in the murder of Baby Samantha Pendo during the 2017 post-election violence.

The rights groups, which include the Utu Wetu Trust, International Justice Mission, and the Police Reforms Working Group-Kenya, expressed outrage over the decision, terming it a betrayal of justice for the victims and their families.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The condemnation follows the plea-taking of four remaining officers before the High Court of Kenya earlier Monday.

The officers face charges of crimes against humanity—including murder, rape, and torture—under the International Crimes Act, in relation to brutal crackdowns on civilians in Kisumu County during the 2017 elections.

Among the victims was six-month-old Baby Pendo, whose death shocked the nation and became a symbol of police brutality.

The groups decried the amended charge sheet, which they say was altered without the input of the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA), the primary investigative agency in the case.

 They noted that the revisions excluded senior police commanders who allegedly bore overall responsibility for the operations that resulted in at least 60 deaths and numerous instances of rape and injury.

Of equal concern, according to the statement, is the fact that the charge sheet—now a public document—reveals the names of victims and witnesses, a move the organisations warn could expose them to reprisals and undermine the ongoing judicial process.

“We urge all parties to adhere to the court’s order to mitigate harms to the victims in accordance with the Victims Protection Act,” the statement read.

 “In this regard, we call on all parties and the media to redact the names of the victims and witnesses in further proceedings and reporting.”

The coalition also criticised the prolonged delays in the case, noting that it has taken more than two years since the charges were filed in 2022 for the matter to reach the plea-taking stage—largely due to repeated adjournments by the defence and the prosecution.

“The consistent attempts to defer or stall proceedings in this case so far have betrayed the interests of victims and the public, “the groups said, calling on the judiciary to expedite the trial of the four officers still facing charges.

They further urged state and non-state actors to ensure that victims and witnesses are not subjected to the same risks that plagued witnesses in the International Criminal Court (ICC) trials related to the 2007–08 post-election violence.

The joint statement was signed by Irungu Houghton, Executive Director of Amnesty International Kenya; Vincent Chahale, Country Director of International Justice Mission-Kenya; Tina Alai, Director of Utu Wetu Trust; and members of the Police Reforms Working Group-Kenya.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Court declares Worldcoin collection of Kenyan’s biometric data unconstitutional

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 5 – The High Court has declared Worldcoin’s collection of Kenyans’ biometric date unconstitutional after it failed to conduct a Data...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya government condemns ‘shameful’ shoe-hurling at president

Widely shared video clips show the footwear striking the president's left arm as he held it aloft while he was speaking.

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

4 Police Officers charged with murder of Baby Pendo, 39 protestors

This marks the first time that officers have been charged under the International Crimes Act.

4 hours ago

crime

Nancy Baraza Panel on gender-based violence to hold county forum from May 12 to May 28

In forming the team, President William Ruto pointed to the increasing cases of GBV and femicide, which have continued to cause immense physical, emotional,...

7 hours ago

World

Trump says he won’t seek a third term

Trump, 78, has previously said that he was "not joking" about wanting to serve a third, or even fourth, term as US president.

7 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Shoe Hurled at President Ruto During Migori Rally in Major Security Breach

A video circulating online shows a dusty shoe striking the president’s left hand before falling.

21 hours ago

Top stories

President Ruto Vows Justice for Slain MP Were

NAIROBI, Kenya May 4 – President William Ruto has assured that the government will leave no stone unturned in the hunt for the killers...

24 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

4 suspects linked to MP Were’s murder arrested

According to the National Police Service, the suspects who were positively placed on the crime scene were arrested following an operation on Sunday.

1 day ago