DR. HESBON OWILA: Riggy G’s Noise and the Quiet Danger of a Failing Majority

Riggy G has effectively hijacked Kenya’s public discourse. If he’s not appearing on mainstream media, he’s on local-language radio or popping up on digital platforms hosted by comedians and entertainers. Since his political demotion, he’s become a reliable subject—fodder for clickbait content and trending clips that boost audience numbers.

Unfortunately, his rhetoric now dominates national conversation, eclipsing more substantive debates. Complex issues are reduced to a string of unfiltered, often reckless claims. But there’s no real strategy here—just a constant barrage. Before the public can digest one controversy, another one erupts. Any post-election civility he may have displayed has evaporated. He has reverted to the abrasive, combative persona familiar from the campaign trail—one marked by divisive, inflammatory, and often hurtful language.

His re-emergence comes at a moment when the opposition seemed to be finding coherence and credibility—finally shaping up into a viable check on government power. Instead of strengthening that alternative voice, Riggy G’s antics reinforce the perception that Kenya’s future lies in holding the current regime accountable directly, without relying on a fractured, chaotic opposition.

Curiously, some insiders within Kenya Kwanza seem comfortable with Riggy G’s noise. They believe that his rhetoric distracts the public while they implement what they describe as a “disruptive” agenda. According to this view, the louder he is, the less scrutiny the regime faces—at least for now. Their bet is that by the time public attention swings back, their reforms will be bearing fruit.

In Migori, where I come from, many people adopt a pragmatic view. They support the regime’s broad-based approach and dismiss constant political complaints. For them, 2027 isn’t about alliances or personalities—it’s about delivery. Their logic is simple: pressure the government to deliver. If it does, then re-election is deserved. If it fails, the case for change will be self-evident. But insiders believe no credible alternative will arise—only an “agenda-less” opposition with grievances and no vision.

To be fair, critics have long warned of the dangers of weakened oversight, especially in a Parliament dominated by what President Ruto once described as a “mongrel”—a hybrid of former antagonists now merged into a power bloc. But here’s the hard truth: if this broad-based coalition, with its grip on both the executive and legislature, can’t deliver transformation, it will have no excuse. None.

With such concentrated power, the regime has a rare chance to pass bold legislation, build institutions, and improve lives. If it wastes that opportunity—choosing instead to protect corruption and reinforce exclusion—it will become just another elite machine, accountable to no one but itself.

And yet, that might still be a win for the Kenyan people. Why? Because even a dominant, unaccountable regime is not immune to the wrath of a fed-up electorate. If there is no credible opposition, a disillusioned citizenry becomes the most potent political force. Voters don’t always wait for a perfect candidate. Sometimes, they just want something different.

The election of Javier Milei in Argentina is a powerful reminder. With no political experience, he rose on a wave of public frustration with traditional parties. When institutions fail and elite consensus collapses, the people often turn to outsiders—not because they’re the best, but because they’re not the usual suspects.

Kenya is no different. A parliamentary majority can be a force for good—but only if it serves the people. If it becomes a shield for impunity, 2027 won’t require a strong opposition. Just an informed, angry electorate.

Dr. Hesbon Owila is a Media and Political Communications Researcher.