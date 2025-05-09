Returning ATMIS Officers urged to lead Police Service reforms at their local stations

Connect with us

NAIROBI, Kenya May 9 – Twenty-seven police officers who were part of the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) have returned to Kenya after completing their tour of duty.

Speaking during their reception at Jogoo House, Principal Assistant to the Inspector General of Police, Mathew Kutoh, urged the officers to apply the skills and knowledge gained from the mission to transform police stations and other service areas into centers of excellence for service delivery.

He praised the contingent, led by Commander Dennis Wekesa, for their professionalism and discipline throughout the mission.

“No disciplinary cases had been reported during their tour of duty, acknowledging this as a credit to the Police Service and proof that they had been excellent ambassadors for Kenya,” Kutoh said

Kenya is among eleven police-contributing countries that have deployed officers to Somalia since 2012.

Police officers from Ghana, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Uganda, and Zambia are also stationed across the mission’s five operational sectors.

According to the UN Security Council Resolution, the ATMIS Police component will consist of 1,040 personnel, including five Formed Police Units (FPUs), maintaining this strength until December 2024.

Among other responsibilities, the officers are tasked with supporting specialized training, advising, and mentoring the Somali Police Force (SPF), including in joint patrols and the protection of vital installations.

They also help enhance the service delivery capacity of the Somali police across the country and contribute to efforts in countering violent extremism and social disorder through community policing, public order management, and other crime prevention strategies.

By Agape Glory

