Requiem Mass for Slain Kasipul MP Charles Ong’ondo Set for Wednesday

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya May 7 – A requiem mass in honour of the late Kasipul MP, Charles Ong’ondo Were, will be held at the Holy Family Basilica in Nairobi.

The funeral planning committee announced that the slain lawmaker’s body will be flown to Kabunde Airstrip on Thursday for a public viewing.

He is slated to be buried on May 9.

Were was shot dead last Wednesday by an unknown gunman along Ngong Road. The assailant was reportedly riding a motorcycle.

Government Pathologist Dr. Johansen Oduor revealed that the slain lawmaker was shot five times in the chest at close range, in what police have described as a targeted and premeditated attack.

Plans for the late Were’s final rites are already underway, with funeral arrangements being coordinated by Parliament, the County Government, and the ODM party.

Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga urged residents to uphold peace and unity during the late Were’s funeral as she emphasized the importance of honouring the late leader with dignity and respect.

“To our great people of Homa Bay County, from Konyango Rabuor, Aora Chuodho, Nyandiwa, Mangano and Ngodhe Islands and from our borders in Miriu-Nyakwere, Sondu River, Chabera and Ruga in Rachuonyo; let peace prevail as we mourn our son,” she said.