South Sudanese refugees wait outside their tent in Kakuma refugee camp, northwestern Kenya, on September 6, 2010

NATIONAL NEWS

Refugees in Kenya at risk of worsening hunger as WFP faces critical funding shortfall 

Around 720,000 refugees supported by WFP in Kenya will from June receive an in-kind food ration of just 28 percent and all cash assistance will halt, unless additional funding is received.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 22 – The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) today warned that refugees in Kenya are at risk of heightened levels of food insecurity as critical funding shortages force the agency to reduce food assistance to the lowest levels ever recorded.

Over the past five years, the number of refugees and asylum seekers in Kenya has increased by over 70 percent – from around 500,000 to 843,000 – as people have fled conflict and drought in neighbouring countries like Somalia and South Sudan. But, despite generous support from many donors, growing needs among refugees has outstripped the availability of funds.

“WFP’s operations supporting refugees in Kenya are under immense strain,” said Baimankay Sankoh, WFP’s Deputy Country Director in Kenya. “With available resources stretched to their limits, we have had to make the difficult decision to again reduce food assistance. This will have a serious impact on vulnerable refugees, increasing the risk of hunger and malnutrition.”

Many refugee households in Kenya are already experiencing high levels of food insecurity. The Global Acute Malnutrition (GAM) rate among refugee children and pregnant or breastfeeding women in Kenya is above 13 percent. A GAM rate over 10 percent is classed as a nutrition emergency, particularly in refugee settings, meaning urgent intervention is required to prevent life-threatening complications from malnutrition. WFP nutrition programmes for children and mothers ended in late 2024 due to a lack of resources.

In 2024, WFP, in partnership with Kenya’s Department of Refugee Services (DRS) and UNHCR, provided monthly food assistance – mostly as a mix of cash and in-kind food – to 720,000 refugees in Dadaab and Kakuma camps and Kalobeyei settlement. WFP has repeatedly adjusted rations sizes to align with available funds. The latest reduction in February gave refugees 40 percent of a full food ration based on a daily recommended intake of 2,100 kcal.

WFP also supports refugees and host communities with programmes that foster self-reliance and integration by supporting access to fields for crops, building water infrastructure for irrigation and livestock, and constructing food markets to help the community sell their produce. These programmes continue.

“Less support will force refugees to make heartbreaking choices — parting with essential belongings, withdrawing children from school, or even a return to home countries despite the dangers,” said Sankoh. “Food assistance is a vital safety net, and we remain committed to doing all we can to support refugees who are trying to rebuild their lives in safety.”

WFP urgently requires US$44 million to provide full rations and restore cash assistance for all refugees through August.

