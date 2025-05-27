Connect with us

Rare antelope revealed in published photo

In a world first, wildlife researchers have snapped and published a photo of one of the most endangered African animals – a rare and relatively unknown antelope called the Upemba Lechwe.

Researchers carried out an aerial survey in the Kamalondo Depression, an area in southern Democratic Republic of Congo, which spotted just 10 of the antelopes – indicating their population is below 100.

Manuel Weber, who led the survey and subsequent research, described the species as “on the very brink”, according to a statement from the Upemba National Park.

The Upemba Lechwe are known for the lack of dark stripes on their legs unlike other antelopes in the area, researchers say.

They are also distinct due to the absence of dark patches on their shoulders.

The area the Upemba Lechwe were found is “a magical place in terms of biodiversity”, Mr Weber told the BBC.

He however warned that it is an “incredibly challenging” setting with regards to conservation.

He said several issues including increasing human population, fishing and hunting put the areas ecology “at risk”.

The fact the Upemba Lechwe is “still hanging on at all is extraordinary”, Mr Weber added in the national park’s statement, but warned that they will “vanish” without “urgent protection”.

“This may be our only chance to save this species.”

According to the study, published in the African Journal of Ecology, this was the first attempt to survey the species in more than 50 years.

DR Congo has a history of famous wildlife pictures.

In 2019 a picture went viral taken at the Virunga National Park when two gorillas posed for a photo with their ranger.

