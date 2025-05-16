Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

First Lady Rachel Ruto/FILE

Headlines

Rachel Ruto champions skills program for women inmates

Published

NAIROBI, May 16 – First Lady Rachel Ruto has urged women prisoners to take advantage of training opportunities in prisons, especially digital skills, to prepare for life after release.

Speaking during the launch of the Chandaria Workshop and Carakana Program at Shimo La Tewa Women’s Prison in Mombasa, Rachel said digital literacy is essential in today’s world.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The facility, supported by the Chandaria Foundation, includes a bakery, tailoring hub, ICT center, and a cross-stitch studio — part of the Carakana initiative she introduced in 2016.

The program has trained over 1,500 women and helped them earn more than 23 million Shillings.

Through earnings from the workshop, the inmates will help support their families and also provide an easy transition once they are released from prison.

The First lady said the launch marked a significant step forward in the country’s pursuit of restorative justice and social reintegration.

“This workshop is not just a facility. It is a sanctuary of second chances, a workshop of hope. It is designed to transform lives, unlock potential, and restore dignity within our correctional facilities,” she said Rachel.

According to Correctional Services Principal Secretary Dr. Salome Beacco, the integrated prgrammes are meant to equip inmates – especially women – with tools for self-reliance, dignity, and hope beyond prison walls.

“Our intention is to move away from a one-size-fits-all approach to prison work. We are committed to programmes that are inclusive, responsive, and developed in consultation with prisoners, former inmates, and the communities to which they will return. This participatory approach ensures relevance, sustainability, and dignity in rehabilitation.” Beacco said.

The Carakana Program, initiated by the First Lady in 2016, has already positively impacted over 7,000 lives across Kenya’s prisons.

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

PSC urges quick resolution to UoN Vice-Chancellor stalemate

In a statement, PSC Vice-Chairperson Mary Kimonye said it shortlisted, interviewed, and ranked candidates before forwarding the names to the University Council for appointment.

26 minutes ago

Capital Health

Clinical officers decry violence and intimidation during Tuesday’s protests at City Hall

KUCO General Secretary George Gibore says several clinical officers were assaulted and their property, including a public address system vehicle, was vandalized.

12 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Billions Slashed as Health Ministry Warns of derailed UHC plan and Stalled Reforms

NAIROBI, Kenya May 13 – The implementation of Universal Health Coverage plan is staring at a major crisis after the State Department for Public...

17 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kindiki condemns chaos at Gachagua’s DCP launch

The Deputy President underscored the need for tolerance and issue-based politics.

20 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

US Senator protests Kenya’s bid for new world order backed by China

Senator Risch expressed concern over Kenya's deepening ties with China, particularly in light of Ruto's declaration that Kenya and China are "co-architects of a...

22 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Gachagua rules out direct nomination for aspirants in DCP

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 15 – Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has firmly ruled out the possibility of dishing out direct nominations for political aspirants...

22 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Hearing of case challenging Gachagua’s impeachment postponed

The matter had been scheduled for mention Thursday, but now stands adjourned pending further directions from the Chief Justice.

22 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Gachagua unveils Democracy For Citizens Party

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 15 – Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has unveiled the neon green-themed Democracy For Citizens Party, DCP, with a symbol of...

23 hours ago