Rachel Ruto champions skills program for women inmates

NAIROBI, May 16 – First Lady Rachel Ruto has urged women prisoners to take advantage of training opportunities in prisons, especially digital skills, to prepare for life after release.

Speaking during the launch of the Chandaria Workshop and Carakana Program at Shimo La Tewa Women’s Prison in Mombasa, Rachel said digital literacy is essential in today’s world.

The facility, supported by the Chandaria Foundation, includes a bakery, tailoring hub, ICT center, and a cross-stitch studio — part of the Carakana initiative she introduced in 2016.

The program has trained over 1,500 women and helped them earn more than 23 million Shillings.

Through earnings from the workshop, the inmates will help support their families and also provide an easy transition once they are released from prison.

The First lady said the launch marked a significant step forward in the country’s pursuit of restorative justice and social reintegration.

“This workshop is not just a facility. It is a sanctuary of second chances, a workshop of hope. It is designed to transform lives, unlock potential, and restore dignity within our correctional facilities,” she said Rachel.

According to Correctional Services Principal Secretary Dr. Salome Beacco, the integrated prgrammes are meant to equip inmates – especially women – with tools for self-reliance, dignity, and hope beyond prison walls.

“Our intention is to move away from a one-size-fits-all approach to prison work. We are committed to programmes that are inclusive, responsive, and developed in consultation with prisoners, former inmates, and the communities to which they will return. This participatory approach ensures relevance, sustainability, and dignity in rehabilitation.” Beacco said.

The Carakana Program, initiated by the First Lady in 2016, has already positively impacted over 7,000 lives across Kenya’s prisons.