PSC urges quick resolution to UoN Vice-Chancellor stalemate

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, May 16 – The Public Service Commission (PSC) has defended its role in the stalled recruitment of the University of Nairobi Vice Chancellor, saying it conducted a transparent and merit-based process as required by law.

In a statement, PSC Vice-Chairperson Mary Kimonye said it shortlisted, interviewed, and ranked candidates before forwarding the names to the University Council for appointment.

“The Commission wishes to confirm that the interviews for the University of Nairobi are some of the most recent that the Commission has conducted in a bid to clear the backlog of pending requests for filling of vacancies in public universities,” she added.

Describing the deadlock as regrettable, PSC urged stakeholders to resolve the impasse quickly to avoid further disruption at Kenya’s premier university.

Kimonye noted that UoN is the only institution among 13 public universities recently subjected to similar recruitment where disputes have emerged.

“The Commission, therefore, urges the parties involved to resolve the dispute in the appointment of the Vice Chancellor of the University of Nairobi amicably and expeditiously as guided by the Law in order to save the country unnecessary anxiety and stem the deterioration of the image of the Premier University,” she stated.

Kenya’s Ambassador to Belgium, Prof. Bitange Ndemo, stirred the storm on May 9, 2025, after he turned down his appointment as Vice Chancellor of the University of Nairobi, citing concerns over how the selection process was conducted.

The University Council had earlier confirmed Prof. Ndemo as the substantive VC, set to succeed Acting Vice Chancellor Prof. Margaret Jesang Hutchinson once his diplomatic tour ends. In a letter dated May 5, 2025, the Council also named Prof. Francis Jackim Mulaa as Acting Vice Chancellor for a six-month interim period to allow for a smooth transition.

Prof. Ndemo added that after receiving the appointment letter, he reached out to the Council’s Chairperson, Prof. Amukowa Anangwe, to confirm whether the appointment had been cleared by the Cabinet Secretary for Education — a legal requirement. He was reportedly informed that the necessary steps had been taken.

Despite a flurry of congratulatory messages that followed the Council’s announcement, Prof. Ndemo said he remained unconvinced that the due process had been properly observed.