Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

PSC. /FILE

World

PSC urges quick resolution to UoN Vice-Chancellor stalemate

In a statement, PSC Vice-Chairperson Mary Kimonye said it shortlisted, interviewed, and ranked candidates before forwarding the names to the University Council for appointment.

Published

NAIROBI, May 16 – The Public Service Commission (PSC) has defended its role in the stalled recruitment of the University of Nairobi Vice Chancellor, saying it conducted a transparent and merit-based process as required by law.

In a statement, PSC Vice-Chairperson Mary Kimonye said it shortlisted, interviewed, and ranked candidates before forwarding the names to the University Council for appointment.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“The Commission wishes to confirm that the interviews for the University of Nairobi are some of the most recent that the Commission has conducted in a bid to clear the backlog of pending requests for filling of vacancies in public universities,” she added.

Describing the deadlock as regrettable, PSC urged stakeholders to resolve the impasse quickly to avoid further disruption at Kenya’s premier university.

Kimonye noted that UoN is the only institution among 13 public universities recently subjected to similar recruitment where disputes have emerged.

“The Commission, therefore, urges the parties involved to resolve the dispute in the appointment of the Vice Chancellor of the University of Nairobi amicably and expeditiously as guided by the Law in order to save the country unnecessary anxiety and stem the deterioration of the image of the Premier University,” she stated.

Kenya’s Ambassador to Belgium, Prof. Bitange Ndemo, stirred the storm on May 9, 2025, after he turned down his appointment as Vice Chancellor of the University of Nairobi, citing concerns over how the selection process was conducted.

The University Council had earlier confirmed Prof. Ndemo as the substantive VC, set to succeed Acting Vice Chancellor Prof. Margaret Jesang Hutchinson once his diplomatic tour ends. In a letter dated May 5, 2025, the Council also named Prof. Francis Jackim Mulaa as Acting Vice Chancellor for a six-month interim period to allow for a smooth transition.

Prof. Ndemo added that after receiving the appointment letter, he reached out to the Council’s Chairperson, Prof. Amukowa Anangwe, to confirm whether the appointment had been cleared by the Cabinet Secretary for Education — a legal requirement. He was reportedly informed that the necessary steps had been taken.

Despite a flurry of congratulatory messages that followed the Council’s announcement, Prof. Ndemo said he remained unconvinced that the due process had been properly observed.

In this article:, , , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Capital Health

Clinical officers decry violence and intimidation during Tuesday’s protests at City Hall

KUCO General Secretary George Gibore says several clinical officers were assaulted and their property, including a public address system vehicle, was vandalized.

12 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Billions Slashed as Health Ministry Warns of derailed UHC plan and Stalled Reforms

NAIROBI, Kenya May 13 – The implementation of Universal Health Coverage plan is staring at a major crisis after the State Department for Public...

17 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kindiki condemns chaos at Gachagua’s DCP launch

The Deputy President underscored the need for tolerance and issue-based politics.

19 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

US Senator protests Kenya’s bid for new world order backed by China

Senator Risch expressed concern over Kenya's deepening ties with China, particularly in light of Ruto's declaration that Kenya and China are "co-architects of a...

21 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Gachagua rules out direct nomination for aspirants in DCP

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 15 – Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has firmly ruled out the possibility of dishing out direct nominations for political aspirants...

21 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Hearing of case challenging Gachagua’s impeachment postponed

The matter had been scheduled for mention Thursday, but now stands adjourned pending further directions from the Chief Justice.

22 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Gachagua unveils Democracy For Citizens Party

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 15 – Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has unveiled the neon green-themed Democracy For Citizens Party, DCP, with a symbol of...

23 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Linturi follows Gachagua out of UDA, likens it to the Tower of Babel

In a letter addressed to the UDA Secretary-General and copied to the Registrar of Political Parties, Linturi expressed regret that the ruling party had...

1 day ago