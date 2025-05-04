Connect with us

Interior and National Administration Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo/MINA

NATIONAL NEWS

PS Omollo urges leaders to embrace peace and keep off from political violence

Published

KISUMU, Kenya, May 4 – Interior Principal Secretary Dr Raymond Omollo has once again cautioned leaders in Nyanza region to embrace peace and keep off from political violence.

Dr Omollo says leaders both in office and out  must intentionally break away from the destructive politics of violence. 

Omollo says violence only leaves behind nothing but spilled blood, shattered lives and wounded families.

“Here in Homa Bay, we’re mourning a member of Parliament of Kasipul who was killed in Nairobi,” he said.

The PS noted that investigations are progressing well noting that the latest update from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations is closing on the suspect.

“The suspects must be arrested, the person who pulled the trigger and his accomplices must face the full force of the law,” he said.

Speaking in Rangwe constituency on Saturday, the PS says the government will not tolerate those out to use youths to cause chaos in political gatherings.

He says the Nyanza region must take advantage of the current political stability to reap from the government and that elected leaders must be in the forefront of promoting peace.

The PS spoke after ODM lawmakers in the county visited the home of the slain MPs home, where they demanded to be told who killed MP Were.

Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga in an emotional address to the mourners appeared to suggest that the government was behind the killings.

“We have said we are working together, but we did not sign to have our members assassinated,” she said.

The Governor went ahead to declare Homa Bay County a ODM party zone, warning that UDA party will not be given a chance.

“I am talking as the chairperson of ODM party nationally, we will not allow UDA party to meddle in the county,” she said.

During the visit at the home, fracas ensued and one person was seriously injured after a knife stab on the head.

He was rushed to a hospital in Oyugis town.

