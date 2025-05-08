Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Pope Leo XIV.

World

Profile: Robert Prevost becomes first American pope and will be known as Pope Leo XIV

He will be the first American to fill the role of Pope, although he is considered as much a cardinal from Latin America because of the many years he spent as a missionary in Peru, before becoming an archbishop there.

Published

Even before his name was announced from the balcony of St Peter’s Basilica, the crowds below were chanting “Viva il Papa” – Long live the Pope.

Robert Prevost, 69, will be the 267th occupant of the throne of St Peter and he will be known as Leo XIV.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

He will be the first American to fill the role of Pope, although he is considered as much a cardinal from Latin America because of the many years he spent as a missionary in Peru, before becoming an archbishop there.

Born in Chicago in 1955 to parents of Ecuadorian and French descent, Prevost served as an altar boy and was ordained as a priest in 1982. Although he moved to Peru three years later, he returned regularly to the US to serve as a pastor and a prior in his home city.

He has Peruvian nationality and is fondly remembered as a figure who worked with marginalised communities and helped build bridges.

He spent 10 years as a local parish pastor and as a teacher at a seminary in Trujillo in northwestern Peru.

In his first words as Pope, Leo XIV spoke fondly of his predecessor Francis.

“We still hear in our ears the weak but always courageous voice of Pope Francis who blessed us,” he said.

“United and hand in hand with God, let us advance together,” he told cheering crowds.

He also spoke of his role in the Augustinian Order. He was 30 when he moved to Peru as part of an Augustinian mission.

Francis made him Bishop of Chiclayo in Peru a year after becoming Pope.

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

American Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost elected new Pope Leo XIV

Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost as the 267th Pope, who took the name Pope Leo XIV.

1 hour ago

Top stories

‘Habemus papam’: Vatican’s White Smoke Signals Election of A New Pope Replacing Francis

A total of 133 Cardinals gathered to select the new leader of the Roman Catholic Church following Pope Francis' death in April 2025.

2 hours ago

Top stories

Conclave: How a Pope is elected

Before voting begins, all non-electors - including the secretary of the College of Cardinals, the Master of Papal Liturgical Celebrations, and the ceremonial officers...

2 days ago

World

World’s Most Secretive Election: How the Next Pope Will Be Chosen on Wednesday

Each cardinal will have sworn an oath of lifelong secrecy, as will every staff member supporting the process—from doctors and dining staff to Vatican...

3 days ago

World

Vatican fire brigade erects iconic chimney to announce new Pope

The chimney is the Vatican's centuries-old signal system that announces to the world the election of a new Pope in the closed door meeting...

6 days ago

ANALYSIS

135 eligible Cardinals, 2 absentees: A look at the Conclave electing next Pope

The upcoming Conclave opening on May 7 will be less Eurocentric than it has ever been before, with over three-quarters of the 135 Cardinal...

April 30, 2025

Top stories

Cardinals to begin conclave to elect Pope Francis’ successor on May 7

The gathering, attended by cardinals from around the world, agreed to observe a nine-day official mourning period — known as novemdiales — before beginning...

April 28, 2025

World

LIVE: Pope Francis’ Final Farewell

April 26, 2025