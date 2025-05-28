Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto,DP Kindiki Apologizes to Gen Z , urges mutual respect.

President Ruto urged Kenyans to shift focus from fault-finding to building bridges.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 28 – President William Ruto has extended a public apology to the Gen Z following atrocities meted on them in recent past implored them to focus on unity and shun faulting the government.

During the National Prayer Breakfast meeting, the Head of State told the GenZ, who since June last year have been critical of his administration over unfulfilled government pledges, that it’s time to build bridges across all generations.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The GenZ youth have confronted significant socio-political challenges, culminating in widespread protests against the 2024 Finance Bill, which proposed substantial tax increases amidst a high cost of living.

The government’s response involved heavy-handed tactics, including the use of live ammunition, resulting in numerous fatalities and injuries, as well as reports of abductions and enforced disappearances of activists .

“We are we are we want to apologize if there is anything to our children, if there is any mistake, we apologize to our neighbors, if there is any mistake that we have done, you know We want, we want to build the relationship that will make our country great and will take us home and to each and everyone of us,” the President said.

President Ruto urged Kenyans to shift focus from fault-finding to building bridges lauding the broad based government which ushered the opposition wing led by Raila Odinga into the Kenya Kwanza regime emphasizing it will transform the nation.

“We now have a broad-based government that brings us more people, more citizens, more into one ecosystem that we can plan together, we can work together for the greater good of our nation…I want to paraphrase to say that the word of God tells us how good and how pleasant it is for brethren to live together In Unity,”he noted.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki buttressed on the need for  intergeneration friendship saying ‘no one generation is superior or more important than the other’ and there’s need for mutual respect.

“Even as we respect them,hear them,apologize while we are wrong,they should equally respect older people even if not for any other reason simply because they are older because they are thing you will not learn in any college but the school of life,”

The Deputy President insisted on need for the younger generation to respect the people in authority regardless of the situation.

 “We need our children who are adults a little more respectful ,listen to them and where we go wrong there’s no harm in acknowledging that we have not treated them they way they were expecting us. However we respectfully request our children to respect authority and agree to be mentored and supported,”Kindiki noted.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt Unveils Bold Reforms to Boost Tea Sector

CS Kagwe on said the government has factored in key tax incentives in the 2025/2026 Finance Bill, including the removal of excise duty on...

52 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

GenZ dying to be respected, Rickey Bolden urges Ruto adminstration

Bolden urged the government to welcome the youth at the decision-making table.

1 hour ago

Capital Health

Mombasa nurse Khadija Juma honoured on world stage for revolutionizing blood donation

Twenty-nine-year-old Khadija is a nurse at Tudor Sub-county Hospital in Mombasa and the founder of RedSplash, an initiative that is revolutionizing blood donation in...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Confidence in election integrity hits 20pc low in TIFA poll

The poll also noted that confidence in electoral integrity is highly polarized, with trust being highest, at 38 per cent, among pro-government respondents and...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Wetangula urges clergy to advocate for peace

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 28 – National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula has urged the clergy to be at the forefront in advocating for peace within...

4 hours ago

Top stories

Gachagua accuses state of sabotaging his party launch after venue cancellation

NAIROBI, Kenya May 28 – Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has accused the government of deliberately attempting to derail the official launch of his...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

NACADA shuts down illegal rehab center in Kiambu

The raid, conducted by NACADA's Compliance and Enforcement team alongside Public Health officials, exposed a facility operating far below acceptable health and safety standards.

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

MPs demand Gachagua’s arrest over ethnic incitement

The debate was triggered by an adjournment motion moved by Minority Whip Junet Mohamed, citing threats made by Gachagua that he claimed could plunge...

19 hours ago