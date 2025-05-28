President Ruto,DP Kindiki Apologizes to Gen Z , urges mutual respect.

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 28 – President William Ruto has extended a public apology to the Gen Z following atrocities meted on them in recent past implored them to focus on unity and shun faulting the government.

During the National Prayer Breakfast meeting, the Head of State told the GenZ, who since June last year have been critical of his administration over unfulfilled government pledges, that it’s time to build bridges across all generations.

The GenZ youth have confronted significant socio-political challenges, culminating in widespread protests against the 2024 Finance Bill, which proposed substantial tax increases amidst a high cost of living.

The government’s response involved heavy-handed tactics, including the use of live ammunition, resulting in numerous fatalities and injuries, as well as reports of abductions and enforced disappearances of activists .

“We are we are we want to apologize if there is anything to our children, if there is any mistake, we apologize to our neighbors, if there is any mistake that we have done, you know We want, we want to build the relationship that will make our country great and will take us home and to each and everyone of us,” the President said.

President Ruto urged Kenyans to shift focus from fault-finding to building bridges lauding the broad based government which ushered the opposition wing led by Raila Odinga into the Kenya Kwanza regime emphasizing it will transform the nation.

“We now have a broad-based government that brings us more people, more citizens, more into one ecosystem that we can plan together, we can work together for the greater good of our nation…I want to paraphrase to say that the word of God tells us how good and how pleasant it is for brethren to live together In Unity,”he noted.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki buttressed on the need for intergeneration friendship saying ‘no one generation is superior or more important than the other’ and there’s need for mutual respect.

“Even as we respect them,hear them,apologize while we are wrong,they should equally respect older people even if not for any other reason simply because they are older because they are thing you will not learn in any college but the school of life,”

The Deputy President insisted on need for the younger generation to respect the people in authority regardless of the situation.

“We need our children who are adults a little more respectful ,listen to them and where we go wrong there’s no harm in acknowledging that we have not treated them they way they were expecting us. However we respectfully request our children to respect authority and agree to be mentored and supported,”Kindiki noted.