President Ruto Vows Justice for Slain MP Were

NAIROBI, Kenya May 4 – President William Ruto has assured that the government will leave no stone unturned in the hunt for the killers of Kasipul Member of Parliament Charles Ongondo Were.

Speaking just days after the legislator was gunned down by unknown assailants in Nairobi, President Ruto issued warning to the perpetrators and their enablers, promising swift justice.

“The other day we lost Hon. Charles Ongondo Were, and I want to assure the people of Kasipul and Homa Bay that those who committed this crime by assassinating this legislator we will get them,” Ruto stated.

The President emphasized that the security apparatus had been mobilized to track down not only the attackers but also any individuals who may have aided or conspired in the killing.

“We will go after them, and we will go after their collaborators,” he said during an interdenominational service in Migori county.

The killing of MP Were has sparked outrage and political tension, with senior ODM leaders demanding a comprehensive investigation and threatening to pull out of the Kenya Kwanza-ODM working arrangement if investigations are not hastened.

The leaders, among them Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga, Senator Moses Kajwang, National Assembly Minority Whip Millie Odhiambo, and Homa Bay Town MP Opondo Kaluma, accused elements within state agencies of orchestrating the brutal murder, calling it a politically motivated assassination carried out with precision by trained operatives.

Speaking on Saturday during a condolence visit to the late MP’s home in Kasipul constituency, Governor Wanga said ODM entered into a working agreement with the ruling coalition to address pressing national issuesnot to offer political cover for what she termed “a return to extra-judicial killings.”

“We signed the cooperation pact to advance the interests of Kenyans, not to become complicit in a system that allows political assassinations. This was not a robbery gone wrong. This was a well-planned execution,” Wanga declared.

Millie Odhiambo and Peter Kaluma were unequivocal in demanding a full and transparent investigation, warning that any delay in delivering justice would compel them to reconsider their support for the broad based government.

At the same time,Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo has cautioned political leaders in Nyanza against stoking division and inciting youth unrest, as government investigations intensify into the assassination of Kasipul Member of Parliament Charles Ongondo Were.

PS Omollo emphasized that the security apparatus is actively pursuing leads in the high-profile murder, and warned that any attempts to politicize the tragedy or obstruct justice would not be tolerated.

“Despite our political differences and persuasion, we have a responsibility to keep this country together and to keep the region safe and secure for our mothers, our sisters, and our youth,” Omollo said.

He revealed that law enforcement agencies, including the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), are already following actionable intelligence and assured the public that arrests are imminent.

“As we stand here today, one of our Members of Parliament was assassinated. The police are on the trail of those involved, and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations is doing everything to ensure that those responsible are brought to justice,” he affirmed.

PS Omollo pointed out to political leaders against using inflammatory rhetoric in the wake of the killing. He warned that such remarks could inflame tensions and potentially interfere with the integrity of the ongoing investigations.

“I want to plead with party leaders so that we do not have reckless talks that might compromise the investigation. We want everyone involved in criminal activities to be held accountable,” he said.

He further urged local politicians to take cue from the current cooperation between President Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga, and not to weaponize youth for partisan ends under the guise of regional loyalty.

“Because you made a very conscious decision to work with the Right Honorable Raila Odinga, it is not in the place of any other leader from this region to second guess that position and use our youth to continue to cause division and discord,” Omollo stated.

Omollo reiterated the government’s long-term commitment to youth empowerment, noting that a key part of delivering justice is ensuring the country’s youth are not exploited in political schemes but supported through sustainable development.

“This country has a huge population of youth, and you [President Ruto] have been deliberate in addressing their challenges. That is why you have prioritized the digital space, healthcare, agriculture, and educationso that as our young people leave institutions of learning, they have something meaningful to do,”the Interior Principal Secretary stated.