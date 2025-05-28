Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto urges militaries in Africa to forge closer cooperation

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 28 – President William Ruto has called on militaries in Africa to forge closer cooperation and partnerships to deal with security risks facing the continent. 

The President said closer ties between African defence institutions will help support peace operations and prepare the continent for the emerging threats of the 21st Century. 

Delivering the keynote speech at the 2025 African Chiefs of Defence Conference in Nairobi on Wednesday, President Ruto said: “When one country or region falters, the impact ripples across borders, affecting livelihoods, economies and the promise of development.”

He went on: “True security in Africa, therefore, must be continental in ambition and collaborative in execution.”

This year’s conference is co-sponsored by the governments of Kenya and the United States.

The event, bringing 38 chiefs of defence from across the continent, is the second time the conference is being held in Africa.

Present were Defence Cabinet Secretary Soipan Tuya, Kenya Chief of Defence Forces General Charles Kahariri, US Embassy in Kenya Charge d’ Affaires Mark Dillard, US Africa Command Commander General Michael Langley, and Senegal’s Minister of Armed Forces General Birame Diop.

President Ruto said this year’s theme, ‘Strenghtening African Security, Sustaining Unity of Effort,’ reflects the fact that the continent’s security is interlinked.

“For Africa to thrive, we must deepen our investment in unity, not just as a diplomatic ideal, but as a practical strategy for resilience,” he said.

The President added that Kenya remains fully committed to regional peace and stability. 

