President Ruto Receives Final Report on IEBC Chairperson and Member Recruitment

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 6-President William Ruto has received the final report on the recruitment of the next Chairperson and Members of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

In a statement from State House, Nairobi, President Ruto praised the panel, chaired by Dr. Nelson Makanda, for its “diligent and commendable work.” The President confirmed that he would now proceed with the nomination of individuals for the vacant positions in full compliance with the Constitution and relevant laws.

“This morning, I received the report on the recruitment of nominees for the positions of Chairperson and Members of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission from the IEBC Selection Panel,” said President Ruto.

“In accordance with the provisions of the IEBC Act, I will nominate and transmit the names to the National Assembly, ensuring full fidelity to the constitutional principles that guide our system of governance.”

The Makanda-led panel concluded its month-long interview process on April 25, 2025, which began on March 24. Eleven candidates were interviewed for the Chairperson role between March 24 and 26, while interviews for Commission Members took place from March 27 to April 25.

Of the 111 individuals shortlisted for Member positions, 107 were interviewed, following the withdrawal of four candidates for personal reasons.

Dr. Makanda stated that the recruitment process was conducted in strict adherence to legal and constitutional requirements, with considerations for inclusivity, regional balance, and youth representation. The panel also increased the number of shortlisted candidates for Member positions from 105 to 111 on March 25 to promote broader representation.