President Ruto defends UDA-ODM pact for unity

The head of state inidcated that the agreement goes beyond the next election.

MIGORI, Kenya, May 4 – President William Ruto has defended the pact between the United Democtratic Alliance (UDA) and the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) saying no party is being undermined.

Speaking during an interdenominational church service in Migori, the head of state inidcated that the agreement goes beyond the next election.

President Ruto pointed out that the commitment with ODM leader Raila Odinga was driven by the common good of all Kenyans, rather than individual political ambitions.

“There is greater benefit in us collaborating than in competing for individual success,” he said.

He underscored the need for national unity holds far greater value than personal political victories.

“ODM members should know that this government belongs to them just as it belongs to UDA members and everyone else,” he said. “There is no place for division; we will cooperate and agree to walk this path together.”

He urged leaders across the political divide to put aside their differences and prioritise service delivery to the people. 

He noted that political rivalry should not hinder development projects meant to uplift communities.

“Our focus must be on building roads, improving healthcare, creating jobs, and ensuring that no part of Kenya is left behind,” he said. 

“When we are united, we can achieve more for every Kenyan, regardless of their political affiliation.”

The President reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to inclusivity, adding that his government will work with all elected leaders to ensure equitable development.

