President Ruto Begins Homa Bay Tour Ahead of Madaraka Day Celebrations

Published

HOMA Bay, Kenya May 29– President William Ruto has kicked off his tour of Homa Bay County to launch and inspect key development projects in the lead-up to the Madaraka Day celebrations.

This year’s national celebrations will be held on Sunday at Raila Odinga Stadium in Homa Bay.

The President is accompanied by Opposition leader Raila Odinga, who has pledged full support for the government’s development agenda.

Ruto began his tour in Ndhiwa Constituency, where he launched the construction of the Gor Mahia Ring Road in Magina and officially opened the Ndhiwa Technical Training Institute (TTI) in Kanyamwa Kologi Ward.

On Friday, the President is scheduled to close the Blue Economy Conference at Tom Mboya University and later inspect and commission additional projects across the country.

