Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto apologizes to Tanzania following recent tiff

The President offered a public apology and appealed for reconciliation, not just with Tanzania, but with Uganda and the broader EAC.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 28 – President William Ruto has moved to ease rising diplomatic tensions with neighboring Tanzania, following a series of incidents that have strained relations between the two countries.

Speaking during the Annual National Prayer Breakfast held in Nairobi, the President offered a public apology and appealed for reconciliation, not just with Tanzania, but with Uganda and the broader East African Community.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“To our children, if we’ve made mistakes, we apologize. To our neighbors in Tanzania, Rwanda, and Ugandaif we have gone wrong in any way, we ask for your forgiveness,” Ruto said.

His comments came in the wake of a diplomatic storm sparked by the detention and alleged mistreatment of several Kenyan activists in Tanzania, most notably outspoken activist Boniface Mwangi.

Mwangi was reportedly tortured before being deported to Kenya, after attempting to attend the high-profile treason trial of Tanzanian opposition leader Tundu Lissu.

The incident triggered a wave of outrage on Kenyan social media, with many especially from Kenya’s Generation Z criticizing the Tanzanian authorities and accusing them of suppressing democratic freedoms.

In retaliation, Tanzanian Members of Parliament lashed out in heated parliamentary debates, accusing Kenyan youth and activists of meddling in Tanzania’s internal affairs. The backlash soon escalated into digital warfare, with netizens from both countries trading barbs in a heated online feud.

President Ruto cognizant of the mounting tensions, chose the national stage of the prayer breakfast to issue an apology to the neighboring countries.

“If there is any misstep that we have done, we apologize. Let’s do less of finding fault, and more of building the relationships that make our country stronger,” he said.

Ruto’s remarks indirectly acknowledging the activism that had unsettled Tanzania without explicitly condemning or defending it.

“I want to remind you, great people of my country, of the words from Psalms 133: ‘How good and pleasant it is when brothers live together in unity. Where there is unity, God commands a blessing,” the President said.

This comes days after President Samia Suluhu Hassan  reaffirmed her administration’s commitment to safeguarding Tanzania from foreign interference, warning that so-called “outsiders” are exploiting advocacy and partnerships as cover to destabilise the nation.

Speaking during the swearing-in of newly appointed government officials at State House in Dar es Salaam on Saturday, President Suluhu urged vigilance across all sectors of government and civil society.

 “They may not succeed through direct confrontation, but they will infiltrate our institutions our ministries, our agencies. I urge you all to be alert and protect our nation,” she said.

Her remarks come amid growing scrutiny over Tanzania’s treatment of human rights defenders and civil society actors.

While the President did not name specific entities, her comments are widely seen as a veiled response to mounting criticism from international human rights organisations and foreign governments over the country’s increasingly constrained civic space.

The warning follows fresh allegations of abuse involving two prominent East African activistsUgandan journalist and rights advocate Agather Atuhaire, and Kenyan photojournalist and social justice campaigner Boniface Mwangi—who were reportedly mistreated while in the custody of Tanzanian authorities.

On 23rd May, the United States government expressed “deep concern” over the alleged human rights violations and called for a thorough investigation.

“The United States is deeply concerned by reports of the mistreatment in Tanzania of two East African activists Ugandan activist Agather Atuhaire and Kenyan activist Boniface Mwangi,” the U.S. Bureau of African Affairs posted on X.

The statement noted that Atuhaire, known for her anti-corruption advocacy, had been honoured in 2024 with the U.S. Department of State’s International Women of Courage Award, which recognises women demonstrating exceptional leadership in the pursuit of peace, justice, and human rights.

“We call for an immediate and full investigation into the allegations of human rights abuses,” the statement read, urging governments in the region to hold those responsible for torture and other rights violations to account.

Tanzanian authorities have yet to issue an official response to the allegations or the U.S. call for accountability. Details of the activists’ alleged mistreatment remain unclear.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto,DP Kindiki Apologizes to Gen Z , urges mutual respect.

President Ruto urged Kenyans to shift focus from fault-finding to building bridges.

6 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt Unveils Bold Reforms to Boost Tea Sector

CS Kagwe on said the government has factored in key tax incentives in the 2025/2026 Finance Bill, including the removal of excise duty on...

58 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

GenZ dying to be respected, Rickey Bolden urges Ruto adminstration

Bolden urged the government to welcome the youth at the decision-making table.

1 hour ago

Capital Health

Mombasa nurse Khadija Juma honoured on world stage for revolutionizing blood donation

Twenty-nine-year-old Khadija is a nurse at Tudor Sub-county Hospital in Mombasa and the founder of RedSplash, an initiative that is revolutionizing blood donation in...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Confidence in election integrity hits 20pc low in TIFA poll

The poll also noted that confidence in electoral integrity is highly polarized, with trust being highest, at 38 per cent, among pro-government respondents and...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Wetangula urges clergy to advocate for peace

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 28 – National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula has urged the clergy to be at the forefront in advocating for peace within...

4 hours ago

Top stories

Gachagua accuses state of sabotaging his party launch after venue cancellation

NAIROBI, Kenya May 28 – Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has accused the government of deliberately attempting to derail the official launch of his...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

NACADA shuts down illegal rehab center in Kiambu

The raid, conducted by NACADA's Compliance and Enforcement team alongside Public Health officials, exposed a facility operating far below acceptable health and safety standards.

5 hours ago