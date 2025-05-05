Postmortem Reveals Kasipul MP Charles Were Was Shot Five Times on Chest

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya May 5 – A postmortem examination has revealed that Kasipul MP Charles Ong’ondo Were was shot five times at close range, with bullets piercing his chest and arm and damaging vital organs, including his heart.

Government Pathologist Dr. Johansen Oduor, who conducted the autopsy at Lee Funeral Home on May 5, confirmed that the legislator succumbed to excessive bleeding after the bullets tore through major organs. “His chances of survival were minimal due to the severity and location of the gunshot wounds,” Dr. Oduor said.

Were was gunned down on April 30 along Valley Road near City Mortuary in Nairobi in what authorities are treating as a targeted assassination.

Four suspects — including a serving police officer — were arrested on Sunday and arraigned at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) Law Courts. The suspects, identified as William Imoli Shighali, Juma Ali Hikal, Douglas Muchiri Wambugu, and David Mihigo Kagame, are being held for 30 days to allow police to complete investigations.

Senior Principal Magistrate Irene Gichobi granted the extended detention request, allowing investigators to continue gathering evidence and conduct further raids on the suspects’ residences.

Police say the suspects are yet to reveal the location of the murder weapon. The motive behind the killing also remains unclear.

President William Ruto has vowed justice for the slain MP, promising swift and decisive action. “Lawlessness and violence cannot be part of our culture,” he said. “We have a country to protect. Stability, peace, and unity are key to development. We will get them. They will not succeed. They will have nowhere to hide, and we will pursue their collaborators to ensure such an incident never happens again.”

According to police spokesman Michael Muchiri, the suspects were arrested in early morning raids across Dandora and Eastlands. He said at least some of those arrested are believed to be members of an organized criminal gang known as Mjahidin, which has been linked to violent robberies in Nairobi’s Eastlands area.

Muchiri added that the National Police Service’s elite investigative and technical teams are working around the clock to uncover the motive and bring all those responsible to justice.

“We urge the public to remain calm and avoid speculation as investigations continue. We are committed to ensuring a thorough and impartial probe,” he said.

Detectives also recovered three motorcycles — including the one used in the suspect’s escape — and two vehicles, one of which was used as the getaway car.

The arrest of the first prime suspect came after he was tracked from the USIU area to Dandora, where he was apprehended. He later led investigators to the hideout of one of his accomplices.