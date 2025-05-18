Pope Leo XIV’s inauguration Mass to be held at St Peter’s Square

0 SHARES Share Tweet

May 17 – Pope Leo XIV will be inaugurated as pontiff at a Mass in St Peter’s Square. The service will mark the official start of his papacy.

Leo was chosen as the new leader of the Catholic Church earlier this month following the death of his predecessor, Pope Francis, and a two-day conclave in Vatican City.

The new Pope held his first Mass in the Sistine Chapel on 9 May, shortly after his election by the Conclave. He used the service to call for the Catholic Church to “desperately” counter a lack of faith and called for Church unity from his cardinals.

Leo is the 267th Pope and the first to hail from the US.