Pope Leo XIV urges an end to Ukraine, Gaza wars

VATICAN CITY, May 11 — Pope Leo XIV made a passionate appeal for global peace on Sunday during his first Regina Coeli address from the window of the Apostolic Palace, urging an immediate end to the wars in Ukraine and Gaza while welcoming signs of hope in the form of a ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

Addressing thousands of faithful gathered in St. Peter’s Square—and millions more watching around the world—the newly elected Pontiff echoed the impassioned peace pleas of his predecessor, Pope Francis.

“In today’s dramatic context of a third world war fought piecemeal … I too appeal to the powerful of the world by repeating these ever-relevant words: never again war!” he declared, drawing on one of Pope Francis’s most memorable refrains.

A Cry for Ukraine and Gaza

Reflecting on the lessons of history, Pope Leo recalled “the immense tragedy of the Second World War,” which ended 80 years ago, on May 8, after claiming more than 60 million lives.

Turning to current global conflicts, he spoke of his sorrow for Ukraine: “I carry in my heart the suffering of the beloved Ukrainian people,” he said, calling for “every effort to be made to reach a true, just, and lasting peace as soon as possible.”

“May all prisoners be freed, and may the children be returned to their families,” he added.

The Pope then addressed the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Gaza. “I am deeply pained by what is happening,” he said. “Let the fighting cease immediately, let humanitarian aid be provided to the exhausted civilian population, and may all hostages be released.”

Hope Amid Conflict

In contrast to the ongoing tragedies, Pope Leo XIV welcomed the recent announcement of a ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

“I hope that, through the upcoming negotiations, a lasting agreement may soon be reached,” he said, framing the development as a glimmer of hope in a troubled world.

Still, he acknowledged the broader context of unrest: “How many other conflicts are there in the world?” he asked, lamenting the widespread violence and instability affecting millions globally.

A Prayer for Peace

Concluding his address, Pope Leo entrusted his “heartfelt appeal” to Mary, Queen of Peace, praying that “she may present it to the Lord Jesus and obtain for us the miracle of peace.”

The address marked a defining moment for the new papacy, underscoring Pope Leo XIV’s commitment to global diplomacy and humanitarian advocacy in the face of war and division.