Politician John Keen’s daughter petitions for Justice Lenaola removal

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 28 — Victoria Naishorua Keen, the first-born daughter of the late veteran politician and conservationist John Keen, has petitioned for removal of Supreme Court Judge Isaac Lenaola over his alleged unethical interference in the administration of her father’s estate.

In a detailed petition filed under Article 168 of the Constitution, Victoria Keen accuses Justice Lenaola of gross misconduct and breaching the judicial code of conduct, claiming his actions compromised the impartiality and integrity expected of a judge of the superior courts.

“The judge is totally unfit to hold the position of Judge of the Supreme Court of Kenya or any other position within the judiciary,” she asserts in the petition filed with the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

Keen invoked multiple constitutional and ethical provisions, citing Article 168(1)(b) and (e), which allow for the removal of a judge for breaching the code of conduct or for gross misconduct or misbehavior.

She also referenced Article 73 on leadership integrity, Article 10 on national values, and Article 232 on public service ethics to reinforce her claims of impropriety.

The petition further relies on the Bangalore Principles of Judicial Conduct, particularly provisions requiring judges to uphold integrity, avoid impropriety, and ensure their conduct maintains public confidence in the judiciary.

Code of conduct

Among the cited clauses are those that caution judges against using the prestige of their office for private gain, accepting gifts or favors, and engaging in activities that detract from the dignity of the judicial office.

While the specific allegations involving Justice Lenaola’s conduct in relation to the Keen estate have not been publicly detailed, Victoria Keen contends that the judge’s involvement created a perception of bias and undue influence, in violation of the standards that bind members of the judiciary.

Under Article 168(2) of the Constitution, the JSC is mandated to consider such petitions and, if satisfied that the claims meet the constitutional threshold, recommend to the President the formation of a tribunal to investigate the judge.

The JSC has yet to issue a public response regarding the status of the petition.

If found to have a basis, the matter could lead to Justice Lenaola’s suspension and investigation by a special tribunal, in accordance with constitutional procedures.

Justice Lenaola, a former judge of the East African Court of Justice and currently serving on Kenya’s Supreme Court bench, has not responded publicly to the allegations.