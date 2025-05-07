Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Political Interference, Corruption Top Concerns ahead 2027 Elections – TIFA Poll

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 7 – One in every two Kenyans says they have no confidence in the 2027 General Election, with 30 percent citing political interference as the primary reason.

A poll released by TIFA indicates that 29 percent of respondents cited corruption, lack of transparency, vote theft, and voter bribery as their main concerns, while 7 percent pointed to violence and insecurity.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Insufficient time to prepare for 2027, a history of rigging, and technology failures were cited by between 1 and 2 percent of the 2,024 respondents.

Thirty percent of the respondents indicated that the cooperation pact between President William Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga is likely to ensure that the IEBC conducts a fair election.

However, 45 percent said the pact makes a fair election much less likely, while 26 percent said they are unsure.

The poll firm, led by Maggie Ireri, also found that Kenyans are nearly evenly split on whether the winners of the last three presidential elections actually received the most votes.

According to the findings, 31 percent said all the elections were valid, 37 percent believed at least two were valid, and 32 percent said none were valid.

Kenya has held General Elections in 2013, 2017, and 2022 under the 2010 Constitution, excluding the repeat presidential election in 2017, which was held after the Supreme Court nullified the original results.

Confidence in the validity of past elections is relatively higher in the Central Rift (38%) and Mt. Kenya (39%) regions, where more respondents believe all elections were valid.

“However, skepticism is highest in Nyanza, where 48% believe none of the elections were valid, and only 16% believe all were valid. Lower Eastern and Nairobi also show substantial doubts, with 41–43% believing none or only 1–2 elections were valid,” the TIFA poll stated.

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

ANTI-TERROR WAR

US offers USD10mn reward for information on Al-Shabaab operative linked to Manda Bay attack

The attack claimed the lives of three US personnel and left a Kenyan soldier wounded.

39 minutes ago

County News

3 arraigned over murder of 17-year-old girl who refused forced marriage in Wajir

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) on Wednesday said that Mohammed Kassim Tiffow, Mussa Sheikh Ahmed, and Adan Mohammed Ahmed are...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

2 additional suspects arrested in connection to Kasipul’s MP Were’s murder

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Wednesday confirmed the arrests of Edwin Oduor Odhiambo, also known as Abdul Rashid, and Dennis Sewe Munyasi.

1 hour ago

Top stories

Belgian teens, Vietnamese and Kenyan to pay Sh1mn fine in ant smuggling case

Belgian teenagers Lornoy David and Seppe Lodewijckx, both 19, along with Vietnamese national Duh Hung Nguyen and Kenyan Dennis Ng’ang’a, were each handed similar...

2 hours ago

County News

Indian national arrested in Iten for possession of pharmaceutical products

NAIROBI,Kenya,May 7— Police have apprehended an Indian in possession of assorted pharmaceutical products from his house in Iten Town. The Directorate of Criminal Investigations...

3 hours ago

Capital Health

UHC medics to resume duty after MoH-Governors resolve payroll impasse

NAIROBI, Kenya May 7 – Healthcare workers employed under the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) program are expected to resume duty after the Ministry of...

5 hours ago

Kenya

Requiem Mass for Slain Kasipul MP Charles Ong’ondo Set for Wednesday

The funeral planning committee announced that the slain lawmaker’s body will be flown to Kabunde Airstrip on Thursday for a public viewing. He is...

13 hours ago

ACCESS TO JUSTICE

CJ Koome picks 3-judges to hear petitions barring her ouster

The appointment of the three judges comes after Justice Mugambi directed that the file be taken to the Chief Justice Koome for the empanelment...

19 hours ago