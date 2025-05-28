Connect with us

Kenya National Police DT SACCO CEO Solomon Atsiaya stated the need to support the sacco members post-retirement/Police Sacco

NATIONAL NEWS

Police Sacco partners with Police Commission to offer pre-retirement training

The training, held from May 20 to 21, 2025, at the College of Insurance in South C, targeted 150 officers drawn from all police services within the Nairobi region.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 28 — The National Police DT SACCO has partnered with the National Police Service Commission (NPSC) for a two-day Pre-Retirement Training Program aimed at preparing police officers aged 50 to 60 years for a dignified transition into retirement.

The initiative reinforces the SACCO’s commitment to the long-term welfare and financial well-being of its members.

The sessions covered several key areas, including personal financial management and investments, psychological and health issues in retirement, estate planning and management, as well as business start-up and resource mobilization.

Commenting on the training, Kenya National Police DT SACCO CEO Solomon Atsiaya stated the need to support the sacco members post-retirement.

“Our mission extends beyond active service. We are here to ensure that every police officer is not only financially literate but also financially secure throughout retirement.”

He noted that the SACCO recognizes retirement as a significant life transition and emphasized the need for officers to be equipped with the financial knowledge and tools necessary to thrive in their post-service lives.

Atsiaya further noted that the partnership with NPSC is part of a broader vision to enhance the financial empowerment and resilience of police officers beyond their years of active duty.

The training also featured experts from the Retirement Benefits Authority and the National Treasury Pension Department.

National Police Service Commission CEO Peter Leley reaffirmed the Commission’s commitment to ensuring that police officers are adequately prepared for a smooth transition from active service to post-retirement life.

He emphasized that the training would help officers retire with clarity, confidence, and purpose.

