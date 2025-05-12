Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

County News

Police probe gun attack on Homa Bay Deputy Governor’s vehicle

Magwanga’s Communication Officer, Samuel Owida confirmed the incident, noting the vehicle was waylaid as it was en route to the residence of the Deputy Governor.

Published

KISUMU, Kenya May 12 – Police in Homa Bay County have launched investigations into a shooting incident targeted at the Deputy Governor Oyugi Magwanga.

Two assailants are reported to have Sunday night intercepted the official vehicle of the Deputy Governor, blocking its path before firing the first shot.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Fortunately, the Deputy Governor was not in the vehicle at the time of the incident.

Magwanga’s Communication Officer, Samuel Owida confirmed the incident, noting the vehicle was waylaid as it was en route to the residence of the Deputy Governor.

The members of the Deputy Governor security details who were inside the vehicle returned fire, forcing the unidentified assailants to escape into darkness.

“Sensing danger, the assailants escaped into the nearby thicket,” added Owida.

Magwanga, the former Kasipul MP, recently failed to attend the burial of his area MP Ong’ondo Were over the weekend.

The late Were inherited the seat from Magwanga in the 2017 General Election, when the latter contested for Homa Bay Gubernatorial seat.

Ong’ondo died on April 30 after he was shot five times by an unknown gunman along Ngong Road.

Magwanga explained that he failed to attend the burial due to a planned heckling.

His contribution of Sh. 20,000 towards the burial arrangements was returned to him without any explanation.

“That was a pointer that things are not right and it forced me to cancel my attendance to the burial,” he said.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

DIPLOMACY

(WATCH) Finland President Alexander Stubb arrives in Kenya for state visit

27 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

KDF assesses Operation Maliza Ujangili in Wajir

Maj. Gen. Kutto visited the Upper Eastern Sector, where he was briefed on the progress of Operation Ondoa Jangili II and the achievements of...

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Bandit killed, 33 stolen cattle recovered in Baringo raid

The incident unfolded when about 20 raiders suspected to be from Pokot reportedly attacked residents Joel Lolkurti and Paul Sambu of Kiserian Location, making...

20 hours ago

EAC

UDA, NRM endorse coordinated pursuit of foreign policy interests

The two parties committed to aligning positions on regional and global issues, advocating for a harmonized foreign policy that safeguards national interests while embracing...

2 days ago

Africa

Commonwealth Africa anti-graft chiefs pledge cross-border cooperation

In a joint declaration, the anti-graft leaders also pledged to strengthen cooperation in investigating and prosecuting corruption cases that span multiple jurisdictions within the...

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya vows strengthened national security under Strategic Goods Control law

PS Omollo explained that the Bill represents a crucial step in fulfilling Kenya’s international obligations under global treaties, including the Chemical Weapons Convention, the...

2 days ago

DIPLOMACY

Ruto to open EU-Kenya Business Forum as Šefčovič, Östros expected to jet in

European Union Trade Commissioner Maroš Šefčovič and European Investment Bank Vice President Thomas Östros will be part of the EU delegation attending the EU-Kenya...

3 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt dealing with shortage of essential medicine in health facilities

The President pointed out that the government is strengthening the KEMSA to play a central role in the medical supply chain.

3 days ago