Police probe gun attack on Homa Bay Deputy Governor’s vehicle

KISUMU, Kenya May 12 – Police in Homa Bay County have launched investigations into a shooting incident targeted at the Deputy Governor Oyugi Magwanga.

Two assailants are reported to have Sunday night intercepted the official vehicle of the Deputy Governor, blocking its path before firing the first shot.

Fortunately, the Deputy Governor was not in the vehicle at the time of the incident.

Magwanga’s Communication Officer, Samuel Owida confirmed the incident, noting the vehicle was waylaid as it was en route to the residence of the Deputy Governor.

The members of the Deputy Governor security details who were inside the vehicle returned fire, forcing the unidentified assailants to escape into darkness.

“Sensing danger, the assailants escaped into the nearby thicket,” added Owida.

Magwanga, the former Kasipul MP, recently failed to attend the burial of his area MP Ong’ondo Were over the weekend.

The late Were inherited the seat from Magwanga in the 2017 General Election, when the latter contested for Homa Bay Gubernatorial seat.

Ong’ondo died on April 30 after he was shot five times by an unknown gunman along Ngong Road.

Magwanga explained that he failed to attend the burial due to a planned heckling.

His contribution of Sh. 20,000 towards the burial arrangements was returned to him without any explanation.

“That was a pointer that things are not right and it forced me to cancel my attendance to the burial,” he said.