Police lists 71 cases it has successfully probed since January 2025

NAIROBI, Kenya May 17 – The Kenya Union of Savings and Credit Co-operatives (KUSSCO) fraud scandal involving top officials, the murders of Multimedia University student Silvia Kemunto, Scottish national Campbell Alistair Scott, and Kilifi polls agency official Aisha Abubakar are among 71 cases, the National Police Service it has successfully investigated since January 2025.

In a statement detailing the status of cases, Police spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga said the service through the Directorate of Criminal Investigations has been expeditiously investigating all reported cases to bring perpetrators to book.

He said most of report crimes range from armed robberies, theft of goods in transit, murder, defilement, to trafficking of firearms, ammunition, narcotics, and human beings, among others.

“This success stems from the steadfast commitment of the National Police Service to ensuring that all reported cases are thoroughly and expeditiously investigated to bring perpetrators to justice”, Nyaga said.

Some of the notable cases listed by NPS include the home invasion and robbery targeting a Korean missionary couple at the Elmarba Full Gospel Church in Oloililai, Kajiado County, in which four suspects were arrested and charged in court.

Nyagah said the Police have made tremendous progress has been made concerning the murder of Charles Were, Member of Parliament for Kasipul.

“We extend our gratitude to members of the public who have bravely come forward and shared crucial information, significantly contributing to the successful completion of investigations and the apprehension of those responsible for these heinous acts,” NPS stated.

NPS has meanwhile reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to serving and protecting the public by conducting thorough and meticulous investigations to ensure all cases are brought to their logical conclusion and perpetrators held accountable.