Police launch probe into ‘targeted execution’ of Kasipul MP Charles Were in Nairobi

NAIROBI, Kenya May 1 – The National Police Service has opened investigations into the yesterday’s targetted execution of Kasipul Member of Parliament, Charles Were, which occurred along Ngong Road.

Nairobi Regional Police Commander George Sedah said the nature of the crime appears to be both targeted and premeditated.

“At this stage, it is too early to provide further details. Senior police commanders and detectives are at the scene, piecing together the circumstances surrounding the death. National Police Service condemns this heinous and senseless crime and will spare no effort in investigating the matter,” the statement from the National Police Service read.

According to a statement by the police, the incident occurred at 7:30 p.m. near the City Mortuary roundabout along Ngong Road where a vehicle, reportedly carrying the MP and two others, had stopped at a red traffic light when a motorcycle with two occupants pulled up beside it.

Witnesses say the pillion passenger dismounted and approached the car before opening fire on the passenger side, where Were was seated. The gunman then quickly fled the scene on the motorcycle, which sped off before any intervention could occur.

The vehicle’s driver and another passenger, who were both unharmed in the attack, rushed the injured MP to Nairobi Hospital, but medical personnel pronounced him dead on arrival.