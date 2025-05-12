Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Crime Scene tape.

County News

Police detain three suspects linked to EPZ robberies in Athi River

The suspects reportedly made off with an unknown amount of money, a fridge, a microwave, two lorry batteries, two backloader tractor batteries, and a generator, which they loaded into a waiting pickup before fleeing the scene.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya May 12 – Three suspects linked to a robbery with violence incident at Sanergy Limited Company EPZ on February 23, have been arrested.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigation confirmed that the trio were flushed out from their hideouts in Kamulu and Athi River.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The detectives launched a meticulous manhunt, piecing together clues that led to a rented house in Kamulu where they arrested the gang leader

Preliminary investigations suggest that the suspects along with two accomplices who are still at large, rounded up workers, assaulted and held them hostage.

The suspects reportedly made off with an unknown amount of money, a fridge, a microwave, two lorry batteries, two backloader tractor batteries, and a generator, which they loaded into a waiting pickup before fleeing the scene.

A Beretta pistol, a pocket phone, six assorted SIM cards were recovered during a search of his hideout.

“The employees were left battered and bound as the robbers made off with their loot: a fridge, a microwave, two lorry batteries, two back loader tractor batteries, and a generator, which they loaded into a waiting pickup before vanishing.” DCI stated.

The three suspects are currently undergoing processing pending arraignment as detectives pursue more leads to bring to custody more suspects still on the run.

The recovered items are securely detained as exhibits in the ongoing investigation.

By Phineas Munene

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

NBA embarks on awareness creations on GMOs across the Country

On Monday, the team from the Authority will be in Machakos for public awareness before heading to Trans -Nzoia County on Wednesday and Busia...

30 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

MPs to vet IEBC Chairperson, Members nominees on May 26

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 12 – The National Assembly Departmental Committee on Justice and Constitutional Affairs is set to vet the nominee for the postion...

44 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

MKU launches advanced ICT system as digital transformation gathers momentum

Board of Directors Chairmana Prof. Simon Gicharu said the University Integrated Resource Planning signals, a monumental leap forward in our digital evolution.

1 hour ago

County News

Panel On Gender-Based Violence and Femicide commences public hearings

The technical working group is mandated to identify trends, hotspots, and causes contributing to GBV and Femicide.

1 hour ago

County News

Police probe gun attack on Homa Bay Deputy Governor’s vehicle

Magwanga's Communication Officer, Samuel Owida confirmed the incident, noting the vehicle was waylaid as it was en route to the residence of the Deputy...

2 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

(WATCH) Finland President Alexander Stubb arrives in Kenya for state visit

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

KDF assesses Operation Maliza Ujangili in Wajir

Maj. Gen. Kutto visited the Upper Eastern Sector, where he was briefed on the progress of Operation Ondoa Jangili II and the achievements of...

22 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Bandit killed, 33 stolen cattle recovered in Baringo raid

The incident unfolded when about 20 raiders suspected to be from Pokot reportedly attacked residents Joel Lolkurti and Paul Sambu of Kiserian Location, making...

22 hours ago