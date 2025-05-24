Connect with us

Kenya

Police crack down on illicit brews in Kisii, arrest four suspects

Published

KISII, Kenya, May 24, 2025 – Police in Kisii County on Saturday intensified their war on illegal alcohol with a major raid in the Kiogoro area that led to the arrest of four suspects and the destruction of thousands of litres of illicit brew.

The operation, conducted by officers from Kiogoro Police Station under the leadership of the Officer Commanding Station (OCS), saw approximately 5,000 litres of kangara, a key ingredient in the production of illicit alcohol, destroyed on site.

Several brewing apparatuses were also confiscated.

The four suspects, believed to be involved in the manufacture and distribution of the illegal brews, are currently in custody and will be arraigned in court.

The National Police Service reaffirmed its commitment to continue the crackdown until the illegal alcohol trade is completely dismantled in the region.

“The fight against illicit brews remains a top priority for law enforcement, given the devastating effects it has on lives and communities,” the police said in a statement.

Residents were urged to report suspicious brewing activities as authorities ramp up efforts to curb the vice.

