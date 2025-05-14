Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kasipul MP Charles Ongondo Were was shot dead by unknown assailants at City Mortuary round about on April 30, 2025.

NATIONAL NEWS

Police arrest man who rode boda boda used in MP Were’s murder

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Amos Barasa was found with the motorcycle in Kibera.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 14 – Police have arrested the man said to have rode the boda boda motorbike used in the murder of Kasipul Member of Parliament Ong’ondo Were.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Amos Barasa was found with the motorcycle in Kibera.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Detectives stated that the arrest followed a thorough forensic investigation that connected Barasa to the main suspects and placed him at the crime scene on that fateful day.

“It was revealed that Barasa served as the rider of the motorcycle with registration number KMFZ 413W, a Bajaj Boxer, which the assailants used to trail the MP’s vehicle and later as a getaway bike after the attack. Upon his arrest, Barasa was found in possession of the motorcycle in question,” the report indicated.

The investigations also revealed that Barasa was a habitual criminal who masquerades as a Boda Boda operator, often collaborating with armed criminal gangs during their operations.

“During interrogation, he disclosed his involvement in the crime, revealing that he had been engaged by the main actors and received a payment of Sh50,000 as part of his compensation.”

Additionally, the motorcycle recovered from Barasa matches the description of the bike captured by CCTV footage near Parliament, which was seen trailing the late MP’s vehicle.

Profiling the suspect revealed his extensive criminal background, including previous incarceration at Industrial Area Prison, where he encountered some of the individuals involved in this heinous act.

Barasa is currently being processed for arraignment as investigations continue, with authorities committed to ensuring that justice is served.

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Capital Health

Kenya’s Khadija Mohammed Juma among 10 finalists for global nursing award  

NAIROBI, Kenya May 14 – Kenya’s Khadija Mohamed Juma and Naomi Ohene Oti of Ghana have been named among the top 10 finalists for...

11 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

El Chapo & Deputy Jesus – why Kenya’s president has so many nicknames

A history of the president's aliases offer a window into how the perception of him has changed.

20 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

8 suspects arrested in Kisii as NACADA seizes 134 drug-laced brooms

During the operation, the authoroty also seized two 90kg sacks of dried cannabis sativa.

28 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt insists sugar factories not sold, only leased

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 13 Agriculture and Livestock Development Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has firmly defended the government’s decision to lease state-owned sugar factories, assuring...

16 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kindiki says at least 70 SMEs at ward level to receive Sh50,000 in grants to boost their businesses

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki on Tuesday said at least 70 SMEs in each of the 1.450 wards in the country will receive Sh50,000 in...

18 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Illicit brew accounts for 60pc of all alcohol sold: Euromonitor Study

The study commissioned by the Alcoholic Beverages Association of Kenya established that the government is losing Sh120 billion annually in foregone taxes, mostly because...

18 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

Kenya and Dominican Republic sign landmark pact on evacuation and repatriation of wounded officers in Haiti

The agreement, which also covers the dignified handling of remains and logistical access through Dominican territory, was signed during the first-ever political consultations between...

18 hours ago

Capital Health

Daystar University Dean school of Nursing calls for greater investment in nurses’ well-being to boost productivity

Dr. Njuguna identified the workplace environment as a critical factor in a nurse’s performance and mental health.

18 hours ago