(PHOTOS)Trump meets Syria’s interim leader al-Sharaa hours after lifting sanctions

Trump meets Syria’s interim leader al-Sharaa hours after lifting sanctions—first US President to hold talks with a Syrian leader since 2000
"They're giving us a gift," Trump told reporters at the White House on Monday, adding that he would be "a stupid person" if he...
President Donald Trump has said the refugee applications for the country's Afrikaner minority had been expedited as they were victims of "racial discrimination".
(WATCH) ‘Total reset’ – Trump confirms US-China tariffs slashed to 10% for 90 days after ‘friendly’ talks
US President Donald Trump announced a ‘total reset’ with China after the sides confirmed that tariffs had been slashed following ‘friendly’ talks in Geneva,...
This comes after a weekend of speculation about when the Afrikaners would leave for America, amid criticism from the South African government who described...
Trump made the comments during an event to unveil a tariffs deal with the UK - the first such agreement since he hit countries...
No formal deal was signed on Thursday and the announcements from both governments were light on details.
(WATCH) ‘People are starving and we’re going to help’ – Trump says US will assist deliver food to Gaza
President Donald Trump stated that the US intends to assist the people of Gaza by delivering food, emphasising that civilians are “starving” and being...
US President Donald Trump proposed reopening infamous Alcatraz prison to detain migrants, blasting ‘radicalised judges’ and warning of ‘millions of trials’ amid an illegal...