Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Parliament unveils virtual platform to facilitate public participation of Finance Bill 2025

Finance and Planning Committee Chairperson and Molo MP Kuria Kimani unveiled a QR code system that allows citizens to access the Finance Bill online and submit their views without attending physical hearings.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 23 – The government has officially launched public participation for the Finance Bill 2025, introducing a virtual platform aimed at enhancing access and inclusivity for all Kenyans.

Finance and Planning Committee Chairperson and Molo MP Kuria Kimani unveiled a QR code system that allows citizens to access the Finance Bill online and submit their views without attending physical hearings.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“We have officially commenced public hearings on two critical Bills: the Finance Bill 2025 and the Virtual Asset Service Providers Bill 2025.The hearings are taking place at the Edge Convention Centre in South C and will run for two weeks,”Kuria announced.

Kuria emphasized that both Bills are being reviewed simultaneously, with active input from the public and stakeholders. He urged Kenyans to take advantage of the new digital tools to make their voices heard.

“To ensure inclusive participation, please submit your views virtually via the QR code.This approach is designed to reach more people especially those who may not have the time to leave their workplaces for physical forums,”he said.

The shift to a digital platform is part of Parliament’s broader strategy to increase transparency and efficiency in the legislative process. Kuria noted that the National Assembly intentionally moved away from hosting all hearings at KICC as done in previous years, where turnout was often limited.

“This time around, we committed to moving beyond the traditional model. Digital engagement will not only save time but also ensure more Kenyans can participate meaningfully,” he explained.

The decision to digitize the process comes in the wake of last year’s contentious Finance Bill 2024, which was met with widespread public backlash over what critics called insufficient public involvement and opaque proposals.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Tanzania releases Ugandan Atuhaire a day after freeing Boniface Mwangi

Atuhaire, was Thursday evening dumped near Uganda’s Mutukula Border

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt raises prices for Sugarcane Farmers from Sh5,300 to Sh5,500 per tonne

The price revision is part of ongoing industry reforms targeting the strengthening of Kenya's sugar sector while at the same time ensuring farmers receive...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Met Department issues 3-day strong winds alert

According to the department, winds of 35 knots and waves as high as 2 metres are expected in these regions.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

7 suspects including ex-director and COO arrested over INVESCO collapse

The suspects will be charged with the offences of insurance fraud contrary to section 204b (2) as read alongside section 204b(5) of the Insurance...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

DCI welcomes conviction of 2 suspects in 2019 Dusit D2 terror attack

The two were found guilty of conspiracy to commit a terrorist act and facilitation of a terrorist act contrary to Section 9A of the...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenyan, 3 Ugandans arrested for robbery with violence

According to the DCI, the four were arrested in Dandora, Saika, Pumwani and Huruma estates during a security operation.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

KWS kicks off Canine Handling Course to boost war against wildlife crime

21 rangers - including seven women - will undergo intensive training to form powerful human-canine teams skilled in detection and tracking of wildlife contraband.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Health sector faces Sh46bn budget crisis, threatening UHC hiring, HIV services

The funding gap was revealed in submissions by the National Assembly’s Health Committee to the Budget and Appropriations Committee, amid the suspension of key...

3 hours ago