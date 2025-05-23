Parliament unveils virtual platform to facilitate public participation of Finance Bill 2025

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 23 – The government has officially launched public participation for the Finance Bill 2025, introducing a virtual platform aimed at enhancing access and inclusivity for all Kenyans.

Finance and Planning Committee Chairperson and Molo MP Kuria Kimani unveiled a QR code system that allows citizens to access the Finance Bill online and submit their views without attending physical hearings.

“We have officially commenced public hearings on two critical Bills: the Finance Bill 2025 and the Virtual Asset Service Providers Bill 2025.The hearings are taking place at the Edge Convention Centre in South C and will run for two weeks,”Kuria announced.

Kuria emphasized that both Bills are being reviewed simultaneously, with active input from the public and stakeholders. He urged Kenyans to take advantage of the new digital tools to make their voices heard.

“To ensure inclusive participation, please submit your views virtually via the QR code.This approach is designed to reach more people especially those who may not have the time to leave their workplaces for physical forums,”he said.

The shift to a digital platform is part of Parliament’s broader strategy to increase transparency and efficiency in the legislative process. Kuria noted that the National Assembly intentionally moved away from hosting all hearings at KICC as done in previous years, where turnout was often limited.

“This time around, we committed to moving beyond the traditional model. Digital engagement will not only save time but also ensure more Kenyans can participate meaningfully,” he explained.

The decision to digitize the process comes in the wake of last year’s contentious Finance Bill 2024, which was met with widespread public backlash over what critics called insufficient public involvement and opaque proposals.