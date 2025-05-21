Connect with us

CLIMATE SUMMIT

Parliament, National Treasury collaborate to scale up capacity of lawmakers on Climate Action

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya May 21 – The Parliamentary Caucus on Climate Action is set to hold crucial five-day workshop on Financing Locally-Led Climate Action (FLLOCA) and the role of lawmakers in climate action.

Organized by the Parliament of Kenya under the auspices of the Parliamentary Caucus on Climate Action and the National Treasury, the workshop to be held in Naivasha, Nakuru County beginning on May 23, aims to enhance MPs’ understanding of climate change and secure their political support for climate action initiatives, particularly under the FLLOCA program.

The bi-cameral caucus is chaired by Homa Bay Senator Moses Kajwang’ and Njoro MP, Charity Kathambi.

This move is intended to build on momentum gained from observations made by select MPs at the Twenty-Ninth Conference of the Parties to the UNFCCC (COP29), where the need for a comprehensive sensitization forum for all Parliamentarians was highlighted.

The FLLOCA program is a multi-partner funded initiative, backed by the World Bank, Denmark, Sweden, the Netherlands, and the Government of Kenya, focusing on capacity building, climate data management, and the implementation of locally prioritized projects.

The upcoming workshop has a multi-faceted approach designed to transform how Members of Parliament engage with climate change.

According to the programme of the workshop, the meeting will be seeking to enhance parliamentarians’ understanding of climate change impacts and the urgency for effective action.

The organizers are also set to provide insights into innovative financing mechanisms for climate action, with a specific focus on the FLLOCA model.

“This workshop aims at equipping MPs with practical strategies and tools for developing, advocating for, and implementing sustainable and culturally sensitive climate policies and legislations. This is geared towards fostering collaborative approaches through partnerships between legislators and key climate change stakeholders”, reads a brief on the Climate Action workshop.

Climate Action stakeholders invited to the workshop hope to acquire the commitment and buy-in from Parliamentarians to actively support and champion climate action initiatives. Expected outcomes from this crucial workshop are far-reaching.

Participants are anticipated to gain enhanced knowledge about the complexities of climate change and its impacts, alongside a comprehensive understanding of various climate action financing mechanisms.

The workshop also aims to accelerate the development of actionable strategies for local climate initiatives, tailored to community needs, and the creation of a robust policy and legislative framework for effective climate laws.

The workshop, which is among a series of recent activities by the Parliamentary Caucus on Climate Action further hopes to realise a dynamic network of legislators who can mobilize broader legislative support for climate action.

Another critical outcome projected from the forum is the establishment of robust oversight mechanisms to ensure the proper utilization of climate funds, including enhancing civic education and public participation in climate policies.

This sensitization workshop is a crucial step towards ensuring that the legislators are well-informed and committed to implementing proposed legislative and financial interventions.

